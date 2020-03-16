Global Plastic Waste To Oil Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Plastic Waste to Oil Market (by type (polyethylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene), technology (catalytic depolymerization, pyrolysis, gasification), end-fuel (diesel, kerosene, synthetic gases)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Plastic Waste to Oil. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Plastic Waste to Oil cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Plastic Waste to Oil growth factors.

The forecast Plastic Waste to Oil Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Plastic Waste to Oil on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global plastic waste to oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The world is facing various environmental related problems mainly caused due plastic and plastic waste. Out of the total plastic waste, a very small amount of plastic gets recycled and the remaining plastic is fragmented in the dumping ground or in the sea. The waste plastic can convert into the oil that can be used for both domestic and industrial purposes. The process of converting plastic into the oil is based on the similar chemical technology that is used for thermal cracking. In this recycling process the plastic is firstly undergone through a cleaning process to remove dirt or food and after that, it is heated up to 500 degrees Celsius. The heating break down the carbon bound and produces three different products as Oil, Carbon Black, and Hydrocarbon Gas.

The huge production and the consumption of plastic across the world is the key driving factor of plastic waste to oil market. The generation of plastic waste is rising rapidly across the world that further creates a large number of un-recycled plastic. In addition, the growing use of oil produced from the plastic waste across the various domestic and industrial are likely to boot the growth of plastic waste to oil market. The oil produced from the plastic is used as industrial diesel, in the electricity production and in lubricant formations. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the use of plastic in the formation of usable oil and growing government’s inclination towards the waste plastic to oil production process contributes in the growth of global plastic waste to oil market. Moreover, the rising awareness about environmental pollution and strict government regulations regarding plastic are expected to create more opportunities for the plastic waste to oil market over the forecast period.

Geographically, North America holds the maximum market share in the plastic waste to oil market and expected to remain dominant region over the forecast period. The strong government policies and increasing adoption of new technologies are the factors driving the growth of plastic waste to oil market in the North America Region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in plastic waste to oil market owing to the high demand of fuel for transportation and industrial use and rising investments and adoption of oil production from the plastic waste.

Market Segmentation by Type, Technology and End-Fuel

The report on global plastic waste to oil market covers segments such as, type, technology and end-fuel. On the basis of type the global plastic waste to oil market is categorized into polyethylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate and polypropylene. On the basis of technology the global plastic waste to oil market is categorized into catalytic depolymerization, pyrolysis and gasification. On the basis of end-fuel the global plastic waste to oil market is categorized into diesel, kerosene, synthetic gases and gasoline.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global plastic waste to oil market such as, Nexus Fuels LLC, Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation, Cynar Plc, Vadxx Energy LLC, Clean Blue Technologies Inc., RES Polyflow, MK Aromatics Ltd and Agilyx Inc.

