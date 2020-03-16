Global Produced Water Treatment Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

Our latest research report entitled Produced Water Treatment Market (by treatment type (physical, chemical, membrane), technologies (onshore, offshore), application (primary, secondary, tertiary separation)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Produced Water Treatment. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Produced Water Treatment cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Produced Water Treatment growth factors.

The forecast Produced Water Treatment Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Produced Water Treatment on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global produced water treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Produced water treatment is set of processes done on the Produced Water to obtain usable water for the various applications including domestic, livestock watering, industrial, commercial, agriculture irrigation, fisheries, wildlife and many others. The produced water is the term used for the wastewater that is produced during oil or gas extraction. The Produced water is bought to the surface along with the oil and gas during their extraction. The produced water has a complex composition and contains various organic and inorganic toxic compounds.

The rapidly growing Oil and gas extraction activity and presence of developed oil and gas field across the world drives the growth of produced water treatment market. The produced water is injected back into the reservoir in order to enhance the recovery operation of the well and maintain the right pressure in the well. In addition, strict environmental rules and regulation on the factors associated with the produced water treatment are contributing to the growth of produced water treatment market. However, the factors like lack of public acceptance and complexity of treatments are restricting the growth of the produced water treatment market. Furthermore, the reuse of produced water, ongoing advancements in the water treatment technologies are anticipated to boost the growth of the produced water treatment market. Moreover, the rising Oil & Gas Operations and the use of produced water for the various industrial as well as domestic applications are projected to create the several opportunities for the produced water treatment market.

Among the geographies, North America region holds the maximum market share in the produced water treatment market. The ongoing shale gas developments and the growing use of produced water in commercial, industrial and agricultural irrigation applications in the U.S is driving the growth of produced water treatment market in the North America region. In addition, Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the produced water treatment owing to the rapidly growing oil and gas extraction activities and the unavailability of serviceable water.

Market Segmentation by Treatment Type, Technologies and Application

The report on global produced water treatment market covers segments such as, treatment type, technologies and application. On the basis of treatment type the global produced water treatment market is categorized into physical, chemical, membrane and others. On the basis of technologies the global produced water treatment market is categorized into onshore and offshore. On the basis of application the global produced water treatment market is categorized into primary separation, secondary separation, tertiary separation and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global produced water treatment market such as, Baker Hughes Incorporation, Fmc Technologies Inc., Halliburton Company, Ovivo Water Ltd., Siemens Ag, Veolia Environnement, Schlumberger Ltd., Enviro-Tech Systems, General Electric and Halliburton Company.

