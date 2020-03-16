Global Rehabilitation Robot Market Research Report (2019-2025) by Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis
Rehabilitation Robot is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation Robot includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices. Rehabilitation using Robot is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.
North Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the market during 2017. With the growing demand for technologically advanced products for the rising aging population in the advanced economies including the US, this region will account for the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- AlterG
- Bionik
- Ekso Bionics
- Myomo
- Hocoma
- Focal Meditech
- Honda Motor
- Instead Technologies
- Aretech
- MRISAR
- Tyromotion
- Motorika
- SF Robot
- Rex Bionics
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Segment by Type
- Lower Extremity
- Upper Extremity
- Exoskeleton
Segment by Application
- Sports and Orthopedic Medicine
- Neurorehabilitation
- Military Strength Training
