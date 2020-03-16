Global Rehabilitation Robot Market Research Report (2019-2025) by Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis

Global Rehabilitation Robot Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Rehabilitation Robot market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

Rehabilitation Robot is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation Robot includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices. Rehabilitation using Robot is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.

North Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the market during 2017. With the growing demand for technologically advanced products for the rising aging population in the advanced economies including the US, this region will account for the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well.

The global Rehabilitation Robot market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rehabilitation Robot volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rehabilitation Robot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AlterG

Bionik

Ekso Bionics

Myomo

Hocoma

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor

Instead Technologies

Aretech

MRISAR

Tyromotion

Motorika

SF Robot

Rex Bionics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Exoskeleton

Segment by Application

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

