Global Round Balers Market Research Report (2019-2025) by Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis

Round balers are a type of farm machinery used for compressing raked crops into bales for easy transportation, handling, and storage. Round balers produce cylinder-shaped bales of crops.

North Americas will contribute to the maximum growth of this market throughout the predicted period. Owing to the increasing focus of round baler manufacturers on expanding the product portfolio for meeting the evolving demands of the agricultural sector in the advanced economies such as the US, the region is likely to contribute maximum round balers market share during the next few years as well.

The following manufacturers are covered:

John Deere

Vermeer

Claas

Krone

Minos

Abbriata

Case IH

Massey Ferguson

Kuhn

New Holland

Foton Lovol

Shanghai Star

Yulong Machinery

Shen Yang Fang Ke

Yu Gong Agricultural Machinery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Variable chamber round balers

Fixed chamber round balers

Segment by Application

Hay

Rice

Wheat

Maize

Others

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

