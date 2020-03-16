Global Smart Home as a Service Market to 2019-2025: AT&T, CenturyLink, Johnson Controls, The ADT Corporation, Vivint Inc., Charter Communications (TWC), Comcast Corporation

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Smart Home as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report focuses on the global Smart Home as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Home as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Smart Home as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

CenturyLink

Johnson Controls

The ADT Corporation

Vivint, Inc.

Charter Communications (TWC)

Comcast Corporation

Frontpoint Security Solutions

Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia)

Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed Services

Integrated Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Security and Access

Lighting and Window

Audio-Visual and Entertainment

Energy Management and Climate

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Managed Services

1.4.3 Integrated Services

1.5 Market by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size

2.2 Smart Home as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Home as a Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Smart Home as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Home as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Home as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

