Global Smart Home as a Service Market to 2019-2025: AT&T, CenturyLink, Johnson Controls, The ADT Corporation, Vivint Inc., Charter Communications (TWC), Comcast Corporation

This report focuses on the global Smart Home as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Home as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Smart Home as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
CenturyLink
Johnson Controls
The ADT Corporation
Vivint, Inc.
Charter Communications (TWC)
Comcast Corporation
Frontpoint Security Solutions
Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia)
Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Services
Integrated Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Security and Access
Lighting and Window
Audio-Visual and Entertainment
Energy Management and Climate
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Managed Services
1.4.3 Integrated Services
1.5 Market by Application
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size
2.2 Smart Home as a Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Home as a Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Home as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Home as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Smart Home as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Smart Home as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Smart Home as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Home as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Home as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
