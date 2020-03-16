Global Transportation Fuel Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Transportation Fuel Market (by types (gasoline, jet fuel, fuel oil, CNG, diesel)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Transportation Fuel. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Transportation Fuel cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Transportation Fuel growth factors.

The forecast Transportation Fuel Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Transportation Fuel on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

Transportation fuel is the energy source derived from the synthetic fuels, petroleum, and biomass that provides the power for various means of transport. The transportation accounts for the major consumption of energy in terms of fuel. The majority of transportation fuels are derived from petroleum that includes Gasoline/Petrol, Diesel, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), Marine fuel and Jet fuel. Biofuels and the Synthetic fuels are also used as a transportation fuel in that the ethanol and biodiesel are the biofuels and the fuel made from the different feed stock, converting biomass to liquid, coal to liquid, or gas to liquid are used as transportation fuel.

The factors such as increased disposable income, growing sales of passenger cars, and rapidly growing industrialization drive the growth of the transportation fuel market worldwide. The growing infrastructure development and industrialization lead to the high demand for transportation fuel for the commercial vehicles. The rising demand for low emissions transportation fuels such as bioethanol, Biodiesel, natural gas, and electricity are anticipated to boost the growth of transportation fuel.

However, the 80% of transportation fuels are made up of petroleum that emits harmful chemicals when it burns. The transportation fuel emission is one of the major factors for the air pollution. Environment-related issues of burning transportation fuel are hampering the growth of the transportation fuel market. Moreover, the adoption of bio-based, clean and eco-friendly fuels are used to provide the power to various means of transport that is expected to create several opportunities for the transportation fuel market in the upcoming years.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating as well as the fastest growing region in the transportation fuel market. The increasing population, consumer’s expenditure in the automotive sectors, the demand for fuel for the commercial vehicles are some of the major factors driving the growth of transportation fuel in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Types

The report on global transportation fuel market covers segments such as, types. On the basis of types the global transportation fuel market is categorized into gasoline, jet fuel, fuel oil, CNG, diesel and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transportation fuel market such as, Chevron Corporation, Essar Oil Ltd., ExxonMobil Corporation, BP p.l.c., PetroChina Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sinopec Limited, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Total S.A. and Phillips 66.

