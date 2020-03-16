GNSS Chip Market in Upcoming Market Research to Reach at 5430 million USD by the end of 2024.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and time by processing signals from satellites. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global and regional constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems.

The global GNSS Chip market is valued at 3570 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5430 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 and 2024. In the next five years, the global consumption volume of GNSS Chips will show upward tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 3149.51 Million Units. The average price is around 1.60 $/Unit.

Qualcomm, Broadcom and Mediatek captured the top three revenue share spots in the GNSS Chips market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 24.46% revenue share, followed by Broadcom with 13.68% revenue share and Mediatek with 8.19% revenue share.

This report studies the global GNSS Chip Market status and forecast, categorizes the global GNSS Chip Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region. GNSS Chip Market Report by Material, Application, and Geography-Global Forecast to 2024 is an expert and far-reaching research provide details regarding the world's major provincial economic situations, concentrating on the principle districts (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and the fundamental nations (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and China).

The report has the following key findings:

The points that are discussed within the report are GNSS Chip market players that are involved in the market such as Companies, manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the GNSS Chip market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the GNSS Chipmarket. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

The GNSS Chip Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, u-blox, STM, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Navika Electronics.

Geographical Regions of GNSS Chip Market: United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America. Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Table of Contents

1 GNSS Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GNSS Chip

1.2 Classification of GNSS Chip by Types

1.2.1 Global GNSS Chip Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global GNSS Chip Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 High Precision GNSS Chips

1.2.4 Standard Precision GNSS Chips

1.3 Global GNSS Chip Market by Application

1.3.1 Global GNSS Chip Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Tablets

1.3.4 Personal Navigation Devices

1.3.5 In-Vehicle Systems

1.3.6 Wearable Devices

1.3.7 Digital Cameras

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global GNSS Chip Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global GNSS Chip Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) GNSS Chip Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) GNSS Chip Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) GNSS Chip Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) GNSS Chip Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) GNSS Chip Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of GNSS Chip (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

Continued.

Key Reasons of buying this report:

To gain insightful analyses of the GNSS Chip market 2019 to 2024 and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the GNSS Chip market 2019 to 2024 and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the GNSS Chip market 2019 to 2024.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

