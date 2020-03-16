Growth of Epiwafers in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Epiwafers Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Epitaxy is a method used to grow or lay a single crystalline film or layer over a crystalline-based semiconductor surface or substrate. The deposited substance must have a definite acclimatization with regard to the crystal-based semiconductor substrate. Moreover, Chip developers applies either molten or vapor based foundations to produce such epitaxial over layers. An epitaxial wafer is a wafer of semiconducting substrate made by epitaxial growth for application in microelectronics, photovoltaics and photonics.

In 2017, Asia Pacific is dominating the market for epitaxial wafers, followed by North America and Europe globally. The rising popularity of advanced electronic equipment and devices like high end laptops, gaming consoles and other smart gadgets are fueling the market for epitaxial wafers across Asia Pacific. China and Japan are leading the market across Asia Pacific, followed by India, South Korea, and Taiwan among others. The U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy are among other major countries contributing in the epitaxial wafers market. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina are expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 2017to 2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

EpiWorks, Inc. (The U.S.)

Applied Materials, Inc. (The U.S.)

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

ASM International (The U.S.)

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. (Japan)

Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)

Nichia Corporation (Japan)

AIXTRON SE (Germany)

Lam Research CorporationÂ (The U.S.)

Canon Anelva Corporation (Japan)

IQE (The U.K.)

Veeco Instruments, Inc. (The U.S.)

Segment by Type

50mm to 100mm

100mm to 150mm

Above 150 mm

Segment by Application

LED Semiconductor

Power Semiconductor

MEMS-based Devices

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Epiwafers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Epiwafers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

