HetNets Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report studies the HetNets market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the HetNets market by product type and applications/end industries.

HetNet are proving helpful to mobile operators, enabling novel network deployment models and thus provide a high quality experience for customers. It is also useful in accommodating the growing requirement for spectral efficiency and hot-spot distribution. The adoption of small cells carrier and Wi-Fi in the telecom industry is growing phenomenally. Telecom sector attributes to the major driving force to the market growth of HetNets, with the increasing mobile data traffic, cost reduction through mobile data offload and an insufficient spectrum.

The global HetNets market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of HetNets.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Airhop Communications

Airvana LLC

Alvarion

AT&T

Blinq Networks

Cambridge Broadband Networks

Cisco Systems

Cloudberry Mobile

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

IP Access

Mindspeed Technologies

NEC Corporation

Netgear Inc

Radisys Corporation

Ruckus Wireless

Samsung

Texas Instruments

Telefonica O2

ZTE Corporation

Nokia

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small cells

Distributed antenna systems (DAS)

Cloud radio access networks (C-RAN)

Carrier wi-fi

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer & residential

Commercial & office buildings

Utilities – energy, oil & gas

Public safety & security

Transportation & logistics

Academia & education

Travel & hospitality

Table Of Contents:

1 HetNets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of HetNets

1.2 Classification of HetNets by Types

1.2.1 Global HetNets Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global HetNets Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Small cells

1.2.4 Distributed antenna systems (DAS)

1.2.5 Cloud radio access networks (C-RAN)

1.2.6 Carrier wi-fi

1.3 Global HetNets Market by Application

1.3.1 Global HetNets Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Consumer & residential

1.3.3 Commercial & office buildings

1.3.4 Utilities – energy, oil & gas

1.3.5 Public safety & security

1.3.6 Transportation & logistics

1.3.7 Academia & education

1.3.8 Travel & hospitality

1.4 Global HetNets Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global HetNets Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) HetNets Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) HetNets Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) HetNets Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) HetNets Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) HetNets Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of HetNets (2013-2023)

