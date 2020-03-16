High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages Market Analysis: Apple flavor segment is estimated to account for more than 14.2% share of the market by 2018 end, which is expected to remain consistent by 2026 end

Persistence Market Research offers an eight-year forecast for the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market between 2018 and 2026. In a recently released report by the company, the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the high-strength RTD malt beverages market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market over the forecast period. This report also offers updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional high-strength RTD malt beverages market.

The scope of our study for high-strength RTD malt beverages includes commercially important high-strength RTD malt beverages available in the market.

High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages with Natural Ingredients to Showcase Exponential Growth

The global high-strength RTD malt beverages market by nature is segmented into natural and conventional. The natural segment is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market over the forecast period owing to rising demand for natural flavors among consumers. Consumers across the globe are demanding for beverages with natural ingredients which is pushing the revenue generation in the natural segment, hence the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market in the near future. Furthermore, cocktail based natural flavor has also been one of the most preferred flavors among consumers in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market.

Preference of Apple Flavors among Female Consumers

The global high-strength RTD malt beverages market by flavor is segmented into grapefruit, lime, orange, cherry, cola, strawberry, apple, peach, mixed flavor and others. The apple flavor segment is expected to dominate the global RTD high-strength malt beverages market over the forecast period. The flavor is quite popular among women across the globe thus, resulting in its higher demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, mixed flavored high-strength RTD malt beverages in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages is also expected to represent significant market growth in the near future. High-strength RTD malt beverages have long been on retail shelves in North America market and are slowly penetrating other big markets such as France, China, Australia and others.

Innovation in Printing Technology on Cans to Attract Consumers

By packaging, the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented on the basis of cans and bottles. The cans segment is expected to account for high revenue share in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market in the near future. Manufacturers of high-strength RTD malt beverages across the globe are bringing drinks to retail shelves with innovative packaging and labels to attract consumers thus, helping the overall high-strength RTD malt beverages market growth in the near future.

Higher Penetration in Retail Shelves across Channels

By distribution channel, the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented into, hypermarket/supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, independent drink stores and specialty retail stores. The hypermarket/supermarkets segment followed by specialty retail stores segment is expected to account for significant market share in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market in the near future. Also, attractive offers offered by discount stores in the high-strength RTD beverages category is expected to offer immense market growth opportunity in the respective segment.

Young Population Exploring Newer Alternatives to Traditional Alcoholic Beverages

The global high-strength RTD malt beverages report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. By region the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Popularity of high-strength RTD malt beverages among young consumers has been prime factor contributing towards the market revenue generation in the high-strength RTD malt beverages category in respective countries. A section of the report highlights the global demand for high-strength RTD malt beverages demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the RTD high-strength malt beverages ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global RTD high-strength malt beverages market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global RTD high-strength malt beverages market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the global high-strength RTD malt beverages report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are global RTD high-strength malt beverages key players. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global high-strength malt beverages space.