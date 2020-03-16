Home Appliances Market Overview by Rising Demand and Trends 2019 to 2023

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Home Appliances production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Home Appliances industry. The Home Appliances market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Home Appliances market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The global home appliances market was valued at USD 174.07 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 203.37 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Home Appliances Market Segmentation:

This report on Global Home Appliances market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Home Appliances. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Global Home Appliances market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including HAIER ELECTRONICS, AMICA WRONKI S.A., WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION, KONKA GROUP CO. LTD, ARCELIK A.S, BSH HAUSGERTE GMBH, DONGBU DAEWOO ELECTRONICS, GORENJE GROUP, DEFY APPLIANCES (PTY) LTD, CANDY GROUP, ELECTROLUX AB, LG ELECTRONICS, GODREJ GROUP, MIELE & CIE. KG, FAGOR ELECTRODOM STICOS, MIDDLEBY CORPORATION, PANASONIC CORPORATION, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, VIKING RANGE, LLC, TATUNG COMPANY, amongst others.

Refrigeration Appliances Account for Significant Market Share

Only a few vendors like LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics have paved their way into the smart connected refrigerator space, with product offerings largely targeted at the developed markets. Also, the provision of smart connection in a refrigerator is more of an addition in terms of feature and not a breakthrough technology in mechanics. In developed countries, the demand for smart connected kitchen appliances are gaining traction owing to early technology adopters; however, these are still in the introduction phase, and we expect that it would take three to four years for them to reach a log phase. However, the rise in consumer spending coupled with the introduction of technologically advanced models within the category are influencing the market.

Developing Nations Dominate the Asia-Pacific Home Appliances Market

The smart appliances market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate. Developed countries like Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Indonesia are expected to register an increase in the sales of smart appliances, mostly owing to the rising energy and labor costs, high purchasing power of consumers, and greater awareness about smart cities and smart integrated appliances. China has the highest demand for conventional air conditioners, by volume, across the globe, owing to government policies that favor energy-saving appliances, a growing property market, and hot weather. The merger of Haier and GE appliances has given Haier an access to the latter’s smart appliance technology expertise, which will make it a strong player in China.

This independent 113 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 80 tables and figures examining the Home Appliances market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2023.

