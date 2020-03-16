Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Demand including Players: Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix, Advanced Micro Devices and more

High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is a high-performance RAM interface for 3D-stacked DRAM from AMD and Hynix. It is to be used in conjunction with high-performance graphics accelerators and network devices. Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) is a high-performance RAM interface for through-silicon vias (TSV)-based stacked DRAM memory competing with the incompatible rival interface High Bandwidth Memory (HBM).

The report contains 115 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Top Companies are cover This Report:-

Micron

Samsung

SK Hynix

Advanced Micro Devices

Intel

Xilinx

Fujitsu

Nvidia

IBM

Open-Silicon

Cadence

Marvell

This report also studies the global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Report Description:

In terms of geographic regions, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major drivers for the rapid growth of the HMC and HBM market in APAC are the growing number of data centers and servers, increasing shipments of network equipment, and the rising number of manufacturing activities in the enterprise storage and consumer electronics sectors. The strong economic growth and growing demand for high-density memories is expected to drive the HMC and HBM market in the APAC region.

By Type Coverage: Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC), High-bandwidth memory (HBM)

By Application Coverage:

Graphics

High-performance Computing

Networking

Data Centers

Major Region Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Size

2.2 Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Revenue by Product

4.3 Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Breakdown Data by End User

