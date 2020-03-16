IBM Bluemix Services Market – Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2018-2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research entitled “IBM Bluemix Services Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global IBM Bluemix Services market was valued at US$5,452.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.55% from 2018 to 2026, and reach US$ 38,847 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

A prominent reason for the expansion of the IBM Bluemix Services market is the simplicity and speed associated with the usage of IBM Bluemix services. There are a variety of simple and agile services that are offered under the IBM Bluemix platform. IBM Bluemix services focus more on the DevOps model, which is basically a set of processes that reduce the hassle for application developers to deploy software on any platform by means of automation.

The integrated environment that IBM Bluemix offers facilitates automatic delivery of codes for developers without the hassle of building and debugging installation scripts. This results in reduced time for delivery of code into the hands of testers and end-user community.Thus, the above factors helps developers to focus more on the coding part of the application and not on the installation, as it is well taken care of in the IBM Bluemix environment. IBM Bluemix also permits users to employ development tools according to their ease, which assists them to develop applications in the best comfortable way.

A key trend prevalent in the IBM Bluemix Services market is the increasing adoption of IBM Bluemix Services by the leading players of the IT industry to gain a competitive edge over their peers. For instance, in February 2017, Wipro launched its Data Discovery Platform, which is a big data analytics-as-a service solution, on IBM Bluemix.

The platform is developed on IBM Bluemix with the help of IBM Big Insights and IBM dashDB. IBM Bluemix helps the continuous provisioning of new functionalities to their applications in a better way.Soothing partnership programs being hosted by IBM also promote different players to establish partnerships and utilize the benefits offered by IBM Bluemix.

For instance, in February 2017, Bosch and IBM announced their collaboration involving availability of Bosch IoT Suite services on IBM Bluemix and IBM Watson IoT Platform for clients to update IoT devices. This partnership is expected to enable both companies to offer innovative technological enhancements to clients across the globe.