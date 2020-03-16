IGCT Market Growth and Technology Advancement: ABB, Infineon technologies, Mitsubishi Electric

Reportsintellect.com offers a latest published report on “Global IGCT Market Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 115 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

IGCT can be described as a power semiconductor electronic device that is used in industrial equipment to switch electric current. IGCT is related to the gate turn-off (GTO) thyristor, a special type of thyristor, which is a high-power semiconductor device. Like the GTO thyristor, IGCT is a power switch that is fully controllable, i.e., it can be turned both on and off by its control terminal (the gate).

Top Companies are cover This Report:- ABB, Infineon technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, ON Semiconductor, Tianjin Century Electronics

Report Description:

The increasing demand for power electronic devices is one of the primary growth factors for the integrated gate commutated thyristor (IGCT) market. Power ICs or integrated circuits are primarily used for high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications in fields such as industrial, ICT, and aerospace and defense applications. The increasing demand for power electronic devices has reduced their size, weight, and cost and has also improved their dynamic performance. The size is regulated by passive components such as inductors and capacitors. IGCT technology offers various advantages such as low cost, low complexity, and high efficiency. Operating the power converters at significantly higher switching frequencies by tackling the loss, efficiency, and control challenges, proves to be highly advantageous for the organizations.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the IGCT market. This is mainly due to the increase in number of electric vehicles and industry systems using power electronics, and the high range of renewable resources. This region provides several benefits to the manufacturers such as lower manufacturing costs and attractive investment conditions. Additionally, this region also avails renewable energy as a viable means of generating energy in the IGCT switches market.

Product Type Coverage: Asymmetric IGCT, Reverse Blocking IGCT, Reverse Conducting IGCT

Product Application Coverage:

Drive, Traction, Converter, Other

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

