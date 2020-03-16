Travertine is a terrestrial sedimentary rock with crystalline-texture and composed of calcium carbonate (CaCO3), which is a form of limestone deposited by hot mineral springs. It is formed by the precipitation of carbonate minerals and its porosity due to the presence of organisms such as macrophytes, bryophytes, and algae. Natural color of travertine is white; however, travertine is also found in shades of cream, tan, and rust. Presence of iron carbonate provides travertine with a red color. This natural stone is primarily formed at the mouth of hot springs or in limestone caves.Until the 1980s, Italy was the key supplier of travertine and had a monopoly on the market. Guidonia Montecelio and Tivoli are famous quarries in Italy. The word travertine originates from the Italian travertine, which is derived from the Latin word tiburtinus. The stone has been quarried since the time of ancient Romans and was primary employed as building material. Currently, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Iran are significant suppliers of travertine. There are two-three small producers in the U.S.

Travertine Market: Trends & Development

Increasing urban construction & demand for the architectural aesthetics by consumers is anticipated to drive the demand for the travertine market in the forecast period. Limited supply, maintenance & high cost are the main restrain for the travertine market. Infrastructure projects in the emerging economies is a huge opportunity for the travertine market.

Travertine Market: Key Segments

Travertine provides a distinct weathered and rustic look. This porous stone is available in two variants, filled and unfilled. The filled travertine is smoother, more durable, and has a more modern look as compared to the natural porous ones. The finishing of the tile is also important as it defines the quality. Honed, polished, brushed, and tumbled are the four types of finishes that are applied to travertine. Polished travertine is bright, shiny, and very smooth. It reflects light and is considered equivalent to marble. However, polished travertine is quite slippery, especially when wet. Honed travertine, is a preferred option for floor and counter top applications. The surface is polished, but not to a glossy bright extent, and is left matte, thus making it non-slippery. This type of finish is similar to the natural look of the stone. Tumbled and brushed travertine look similar to each other. The tiles with such a finish have muted colors and are almost non-reflective. Tumbled travertine has a distinctive weathered and antiqued look.

Travertine Market: Key Applications

In terms of application, the global travertine market can be classified into building materials, sculptures, and others. In the building material application, travertine tiles are used for floors and walls, pool decks, courtyards and patios, pool coping, driveways, walkways and paths, stair treads, and others. Some modern artists have also turned the stone into beautiful sculptures.

Travertine Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, the global travertine market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe and North America are major markets for travertine. Europe and North America extensively utilize travertine in the construction industry. In China and India, the construction industry is growing at a rapid pace and hence, Asia Pacific is projected to be an emerging region for the travertine market during forecast period. Latin America is anticipated to create opportunities for the travertine market.

Travertine Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global travertine market include Natamar Madencilik San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti., Namco Co. Srl., Levantina, Topalidis, Dermitzakis, Antolini, Temmer Marble, and Indiana Limestone Company.