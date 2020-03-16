Industrial Gas Turbines Market By SWOT Analysis along with illustrations, Manufacturers and Forecast 2019 to 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Industrial Gas Turbines Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Industrial Gas Turbines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Gas Turbines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Gas Turbines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE

Siemens

MHPS

Ansaldo

Kawasaki

Solar Turbines

MAN Energy

BHEL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<20MW

≥20MW

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Other

Table of Contents

1 Industrial Gas Turbines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Gas Turbines

1.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 <20MW

1.2.3 ≥20MW

1.3 Industrial Gas Turbines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Other

1.3 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market Size

1.4.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Gas Turbines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Industrial Gas Turbines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Gas Turbines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Industrial Gas Turbines Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Gas Turbines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Industrial Gas Turbines Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Industrial Gas Turbines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Industrial Gas Turbines Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Gas Turbines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Gas Turbines Business

7.1 GE

7.1.1 GE Industrial Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Industrial Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 MHPS

7.3.1 MHPS Industrial Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 MHPS Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Ansaldo

7.4.1 Ansaldo Industrial Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Ansaldo Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kawasaki

7.5.1 Kawasaki Industrial Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kawasaki Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Solar Turbines

7.6.1 Solar Turbines Industrial Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Solar Turbines Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 MAN Energy

7.7.1 MAN Energy Industrial Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 MAN Energy Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BHEL

7.8.1 BHEL Industrial Gas Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 BHEL Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Industrial Gas Turbines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Gas Turbines Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Gas Turbines

8.4 Industrial Gas Turbines Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Industrial Gas Turbines Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Gas Turbines Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Market Forecast

11.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Industrial Gas Turbines Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

