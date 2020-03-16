Insulin Therapeutics Market Global Research and Clinical Survey Report 2019 to 2023

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Insulin Therapeutics production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Insulin Therapeutics industry. The Insulin Therapeutics market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Insulin Therapeutics market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The global insulin therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Insulin Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

This report on Global Insulin Therapeutics market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Insulin Therapeutics. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Global Insulin Therapeutics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including ASTRAZENECA, BIOCON, BIOTON S.A., ELI LILLY AND COMPANY, JULPHAR, MERCK & CO., INC., NOVO NORDISK A/S, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, SANOFI-AVENTIS, AND WOCKHARDT LTD, amongst others.

Growing Obesity and Diabetes Prevalence, Especially in Developing Countries

Diabetes ranks among the fast-growing chronic diseases in the United States; currently, diabetes affects more than 29 million people in the country. India is among the top three countries with high incidence of diabetes. The diabetic population in the country increased from 11.9 million in 1980, to 69.1 million in 2015. In India, approximately 100 million people are expected to suffer from diabetes, by 2030. The genetic factor is one of the major reasons for the rapid spread of the disease. Indians are four times more likely to develop the disease in comparison to other regions, such as Europe. The sedentary lifestyles and obesity are the other factors responsible for high prevalence of the disease. India is among the top five countries with people suffering from obesity, with more than 9.8 million obese men, covering about 3.7% of the global population.

Highly Competitive Market – Leading to Increasing Pricing Pressure

Currently, approximately 100 million people around the world need insulin, including all people living with Type 1 diabetes and between 10-25% of people with Type 2 diabetes. Although insulin has been used in the treatment of diabetes for over 90 years, globally, more than half the people who need insulin today still cannot afford and/or access it. The inaccessible treatment will lead to diabetes-related complications, like blindness, amputation, and kidney failure, and, ultimately, premature death. There are many complex issues that affect access to this life-saving medicine, creating inequity and inefficiency in the global insulin market.

This independent 112 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 80 tables and figures examining the Insulin Therapeutics market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2023.

