Intelligent Fencing Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2027

The intelligent fencing market is growing significantly due to the increase in the number of crimes such as burglary, robbery and, vandalism. The growing demand for intelligent security solution across residential, commercial, and government sector is one of the major factors which are fueling the growth of intelligent fencing market. Various residential, commercial, and government organizations are adopting intelligent fencing to protect the property and makes it difficult and risky for the criminals to penetrate.

Intelligent fencing is an electric fence security system that is attached to existing perimeter wall or fence of the property to detect and prevent intrusion into the perimeter. Intelligent fencing is the first line of defense against unauthorized access, and it provides the physical barrier that delays the intrusion time, thus giving more time to respond to alarm/alert message. Intelligent fencing is widely used to isolate and protect public and private places such as airports, military bases, and power stations against unauthorized accesses.

Intelligent Fencing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

The rise in safety and security concerns and spending carried out for the commercial and government constructions are expected to spur the market growth in near future. Also, various advantages of intelligent fencing over alarm system and CCTV surveillance are fueling the growth of intelligent fencing market. Moreover, intelligent fencing market is witnessing the high growth due to the increase in government spending for enhancing public places, and government premises.

Restraints

The critical challenge in the Intelligent Fencing market is the vulnerability to cyber-attacks. Also, the device and system compatibility is also a major challenge which may hamper the growth of Intelligent Fencing market. Moreover, the high cost of intelligent fencing is also one of the major factors which may hinder the growth of the intelligent fencing market.

Intelligent Fencing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Intelligent Fencing market on the basis of end-user:

On the basis of end-user, Intelligent Fencing market can be segmented as residential, commercial, government, and others. Among this, government segment is anticipated to capture the largest market during the forecast period owing to the increase in the adoption of intelligent fencing in various government property.

Intelligent Fencing Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in Intelligent Fencing market includes SensorTec, Gallagher Group, Tru-test Group, Smart Fence integrated Security, Betafence NV, Long Fence, CertainTeed, ST Microelectronics, NXP semiconductors, and others.

