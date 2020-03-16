LactaseMarket : Dietary supplements to be the second most preferred form of lactase

The changing lifestyles across the globe have been severely affecting the food habits and health of people. The number of lactose intolerant people in several regions across the globe is also increasing. This can also be attributed to the growing geriatric population across the globe. For instance, Japan is experiencing an extensive rise in the geriatric population rate. Currently, 27% of the population is above 65 years of age. This population in Japan mostly inclines towards the purchase of easy-to-consume food, as these are health-oriented. They prefer sustainable products and services. This has led to an increase in the demand for lactose-free dairy products in the country. The demand for such easy digestible dairy products has obligated dairy product manufacturers in the region to add lactase to their range of products, thus leading to an augmented demand for lactase.

However, the dearth of infrastructure over the demand and supply chain and shortage of proper storage facilities across the globe, mainly in developing regions are expected to limit refrigerated products to major urban conglomerations. Most countries lack ports and shipping systems and thus depend on other neighboring countries for their import needs, which increases the supply chain length and the rate of tax as well, which ultimately increases the final cost of the products. This factor is expected to act as a major roadblock in the growth trail of the lactase market.

Food and beverages to lead in terms of application

Several regions across the globe are witnessing a rise in the consumption of lactase products owing to the shift in preferences and changes in lifestyle. The maximum consumption of lactase is in the form of food and beverages. These are consumed across the world in several regions in different forms. North America has the highest per capita dairy consumption in the world, which is almost around 350 kg/capita/year. This figure expresses the important role dairy plays in the diet of consumers. On the other hand, dairy substitute products are not accomplishing well and consumers are still opting for dairy products over plant-based alternatives. This can be owed to the different tastes of plant-based dairy products and the restriction in using them in culinary food preparations.

Owing to the accomplishment of initial lactose-free dairy products, currently, the demand has shifted towards other delicacies and products made from lactose-free milk. This trend is expected to be exploited by key players for launching attractive lactose-free dairy products, so as to gain a competitive advantage and easily capture consumer attention. By this time, lactose-free products such as yogurt and cheese are fairly successful offerings in the market, resulting in the rise of lactase enzyme production as well as imports. This is further driving players to launch lactose-free cream spreads, milk-based ice creams, and other products, which is expected to push the growth of the lactase market in the coming years.

Dietary supplements to be the second most preferred form of lactase

Growing health apprehensions and ethical food trends and mindfulness influenced by the Western culture is expected to direct prominent manufacturers of dietary supplements containing enzymes to introduce new product offerings in the global market. These products include organic food products and dairy products that are lactose free. There is an intensifying demand for lactase enzyme products such as pills and dietary supplements in Asia.

