Land Mobile Radio System Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027

Land Mobile Radio System Market: Introduction

The demand for a two way wireless communication for critical and emergency military circumstances were eliminated with the introduction of Land Mobile Radio Systems. Since its introduction, continuous advancements and implementation of the system has led to an adoption of Land Mobile Radio Systems in various commercial sectors as well.

Land Mobile Radio Systems are terrestrial-based professional communication systems intended for critical communications among emergency response and public safety organizations. The fundamental components of a Land Mobile Radio System are radio, network infrastructure, base station and a repeater. A transition from conventional Land Mobile Radio Systems to trunked Land Mobile Radio Systems is observed due to the latter’s increased capacity and interoperability, reduced congestion and an efficient communication channel.

Major applications of Land Mobile Radio System is observed in public safety organizations such as police, taxis, ambulances, firefighting and others. Besides, public safety organizations, a major application of Land Mobile Radio System is also witnessed in the military industry for enabling an efficient two-way wireless communication.

Land Mobile Radio System Market: Drivers and Challenges

An increased adoption of digital Land Mobile Radio Systems is witnessed over analog Land Mobile Radio Systems recently. Therefore, the transition towards digitalization is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of Land Mobile Radio Systems Market. In addition to this, an increased demand for portable Land Mobile Radio Systems is observed after its introduction. This demand for portable Land Mobile Radio Systems is expected to drive the overall growth of the respective market. Furthermore, multiple applications of Land Mobile Radio Systems in various industry verticals are a driving factor for respective markets as well.

High costs associated with Land Mobile Radio Systems act as the major restraining factor for the overall Land Mobile Radio Systems market. In addition to this, installation of a repeater, a major component of a Land Mobile Radio Systems, for increasing the range of low VHF signal furthermore increases the overall cost of Land Mobile Radio system. Additionally, the complexity associated with manufacturing and licensing to avoid interference with other frequencies of Land Mobile Radio System also hampers the growth.

Land Mobile Radio System Market: Segmentation

Global Land Mobile Radio System Market can be segmented on the basis of Type, Frequency Band, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation for Land Mobile Radio System Market by Type:

On the basis of Type, Land Mobile Radio System Market can be segmented as:

Mobile Land Mobile Radio Systems

Portable Land Mobile Radio Systems

Portable Land Mobile Radio Systems are expected to increase at a higher rate and, henceforth, overtake Mobile Land Mobile Radio Systems during the forecast period.

Segmentation for Land Mobile Radio System Market by Frequency Band:

On the basis of Frequency Band, Land Mobile Radio System Market can be segmented as:

Very High Frequency (VHF)

Ultra High Frequency (UHF) – ranging usually from 450 MHz to 512 MHz

>700 MHz

Segmentation for Land Mobile Radio System Market by Industry Verticals:

On the basis of Industry Verticals, Land Mobile Radio System Market can be segmented as:

Military

Residential

Government & Public

Healthcare

Industrial

Corporate

Others

Government and Public, and Military segments are expected to hold majority of market share in the Global Land Mobile Radio System Market. Additionally, Digitalization has led to the adoption of Land Mobile Radio Systems in Corporate sector as well.

Land Mobile Radio System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Land Mobile Radio System market are Motorola Solutions, Inc., Airbus DS Communications, Cobham plc, Vertex Standard LMR, Inc., Harris Corporation, Midland Radio, Nokia, Thales Defense & Security, Inc. and PowerTrunk.com (a Sepura Plc company).