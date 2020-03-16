Major Advancements| Wind Electric Power Generation: Global Markets to 2023
“Summary
The wind electric power generation market growth outlook is stable with significant growth potential for electricity from residential customers. There is mounting pressure to reduce costs, improve power supply and improve efficiency of wind generation. At the same time, factors such as emerging market growth, rapid urbanization and industrialization are contributing to the growth of the market.
The wind electric power generation market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2023.
The market for wind electric power generation is moderately concentrated. Major players in the market are Enel SpA, NextEra Energy, Inc., Engie S.A., China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd and State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC).
The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the wind electric power generation market in 2018 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from the residential segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors for this growth include rapid increase in population in many countries in Asia and the Middle East and urbanization in emerging markets.
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the wind electric power generation market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe and North America. Going forward, the Middle East is expected to witness the fastest growth in the wind electric power generation market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Asia-Pacific which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.
The USA was the largest country in terms of value in the wind electric power generation market. China and Brazil are forecast to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.
The market is challenged by restraints such as high investment costs, land scarcity and increasing trade protectionism.”
“Report Scope:
This research report categorizes the wind electric power generation market by type. Product types include residential, commercial, industrial and others.
Report Includes:
– 97 tables
– Industry analysis of the wind electric power generation and their global markets
– Country specific data and analysis for US, Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, UK, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Russia, and Middle East and Africa
– Characterization and quantification of the market potential for wind electric power generation by type including residential, commercial, industrial and others
– Detailed description of opportunity analysis and current trends, with a focus on technological updates, cohesive government policies and regulatory updates in wind electric power generation market
– An overview of the positioning, strategies and market shares of key manufacturers, suppliers, distributers, OEMs and other industry players
– Information about key components, including rotor, tower, gearbox, generators and speed control system, and their functionalities and industry application
– Company profiles of the leading market players, including Enel SpA, NextEra Energy, Inc., Engie S.A., China Longyuan Power Group Corp. Ltd., and State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC)”
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Country Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Wind Electric Power Generation Market Overview
Wind Electric Power Generation Market Characteristics
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Wind Electric Power Generation Market Size and Growth
Historic Market Growth, 2014-2018
Forecast Market Growth, 2018-2023
Global Wind Electric Power Generation Market, by Segment, 2018
Global Wind Electric Power Generation Market, Historic and Forecast Growth Rate, by Segment, 2014-2023
Wind Electric Power Generation Market Trends and Strategies
Hybrid Wind-hydro Turbines
Bladeless Wind Turbines
Wind Sensor Systems
Chapter 4 PESTEL Analysis
Political
Economic
Social
Technological
Environmental
Legal
Continue…
