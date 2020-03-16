MCU Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

Summary:

Introduction

Global MCU Market

MCU can stands for different objects in different situations. Here in this report, MCU is short for micro controller unit, which refers to a single chip that contains the processor (the CPU), non-volatile memory for the program (ROM or flash), volatile memory for input and output (RAM), a clock and an I/O control unit.

Generally, MCUs are widely used in myriad products from toys to appliances to automobiles. And MUCs can come in all sizes and architectures, with the smaller, commodity chips costing as little as 50 cents in quantities of 10,000.

Currently, China MCU market is still dominated by leading manufacturers of MCU from USA, Europe and Japan. The development, designing and manufacturing technology of China domestic enterprises is relatively weak. But as growing number of China domestic enterprises are entering the MCU industry, it is believed that the market share of Chinese manufacturers will increase quickly.

In China, the automotive industry is forecasted to be the main driven engine of MCU market in the following decade. Some other emerging downstream applications and industries are also development driven factors for the MCU industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the MCU market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in MCU business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of MCU market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the MCU value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

4 bit MCU

8 bit MCU

16 bit MCU

32 bit MCU

64 bit MCU

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Goods

Computer and Communication

Industrial

Automotive

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Renesas Electronics

Freescale Semiconductor

Microchip

ST

Atmel

Infineon Tech

NXP

TI

Toshiba

Spansion（Fujistu）

Maxim

Nuvoton

SINOWEALTH

Sonix

Holtek

ELAN

SUNPLUS

Megawin

Silan

Actions

Sigma Micro

CR Microelectronics

Novatek

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global MCU consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of MCU market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global MCU manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the MCU with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of MCU submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global MCU Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 MCU Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 MCU Segment by Type

2.2.1 4 bit MCU

2.2.2 8 bit MCU

2.2.3 16 bit MCU

2.2.4 32 bit MCU

2.2.5 64 bit MCU

2.3 MCU Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global MCU Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global MCU Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global MCU Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 MCU Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Goods

2.4.2 Computer and Communication

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Automotive

2.4.5 Others

2.5 MCU Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global MCU Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global MCU Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global MCU Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global MCU by Players

3.1 Global MCU Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global MCU Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global MCU Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global MCU Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global MCU Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global MCU Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global MCU Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global MCU Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global MCU Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players MCU Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 MCU by Regions

4.1 MCU by Regions

4.1.1 Global MCU Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global MCU Value by Regions

4.2 Americas MCU Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC MCU Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe MCU Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa MCU Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas MCU Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas MCU Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas MCU Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas MCU Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas MCU Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

…..

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of MCU

Table Product Specifications of MCU

Figure MCU Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global MCU Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K Units)

Figure Global MCU Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table MCU Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Continued….

