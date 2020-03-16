Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
In 2018, the global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Questex, LLC
CWT Meetings & Events
IBTM Events
BCD Meetings and Events
Capital Travel and Events
CiEvents
Conference Care Ltd
The Freeman Company
ATPI Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Meetings
Incentives
Conventions
Exhibitions
Market segment by Application, split into
Tourism
Business Activities
Sports Activities
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
