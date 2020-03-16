Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

In 2018, the global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Questex, LLC

CWT Meetings & Events

IBTM Events

BCD Meetings and Events

Capital Travel and Events

CiEvents

Conference Care Ltd

The Freeman Company

ATPI Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Meetings

Incentives

Conventions

Exhibitions

Market segment by Application, split into

Tourism

Business Activities

Sports Activities

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

