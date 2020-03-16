Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market : Rapid Rise in Industrialization Plays Key Role in Market Development (2017-2027)

Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market: Introduction

In enterprise application, increasing adoption of conversational user interface (CUI) as a more prolific way to communicate among mobile devices like smartphones, tablets etc. The proliferation of smartphones with advance features and development of voice based applications is penetrating the demand for mobile speech recognition technologies in a positive way. Additionally, several advancements in the development of cutting edge algorithms and processing power of new-age smart phones will help in offering efficient speech recognition.

Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

Crucial requirement of biometric authentication in mobile banking is leading to the intensified integration of speech authentication, thus driving the market for Mobile Speech Recognition Software. Moreover, rising awareness of multi-functionality of mobile devices in speech recognition technologies is also turning up as another important factor driving the growth of market in positive manner.

Lack of accuracy in noisy working environment is an important restraint, faced by most of the vendors in Mobile Speech Recognition Software market.

Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market can be segmented across two segments; vertical, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of the vertical for Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market as:-

The major segments of Mobile Speech Recognition Software market across vertical are:

Healthcare

Military

Automotive

Retail

Government

Education

BFSI

Others

Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, Mobile Speech Recognition Software market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Mobile Speech Recognition Software market in North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia pacific region will witness high growth, as increasing awareness among consumers and low cost of biometric devices will boost the demand for Mobile Speech Recognition Software in positive manner.

Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major player operating in Mobile Speech Recognition Software market includes Nuance Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Amazon Inc., Microsoft Corporation, VoiceBox Technologies Corporation, LumenVox, LLC., Pareteum Corporation, Sensory, Inc. ReadSpeaker Holding B.V. , and VoiceVault Inc. among others.

