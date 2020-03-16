Motion Controllers Market Worth $2.92 Billion By 2024 – Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

The report on Motion Controllers Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Motion Controllers Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Motion Controllers Market. It will help a lot of decision-makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Motion Controllers Market. The global Motion controllers market was worth USD 1832.1 million in 2017 and it is expected to reach USD 2923.8 million in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.94% over the forecast period of 2018 to 2024.

Make an Inquiry for Purchasing this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/1449

The motion controller is the internal system of automation that helps to control position, speed and acceleration of systems through accelerometer, sensors and other components. Motion controllers are the brains of any motion control system. motion controllers are basically feedback-based systems, as they take an input command from the user, compares it with a feedback signal from the motor and accordingly take corrective actions to bring the output (actual position) and input (desired position) in line with one another.

Rapidly growing adoption of advanced and developed automation processes across various end-use industries drive the growth of the motion controller market. Rising Safety-Enabled Productivity in Industries creates the demand for industrial robots in the manufacturing process, which is expected to escalate the growth of motion controller market.

However, the slow adoption of high-technology devices in developing regions may hamper the growth of the motion controller market. Moreover, the growing adoption of motion controllers in the various industrial application, Advancements in technology, and the trending Industry 4.0 are projected to create several opportunities for the motion controller market over the forecast period.

Global Motion Controllers Market Covers Segments Such as Type of Axis, Technology, Product and End-Use Industry

Market Segmentation by Type of Axis

Based on the type of axis, the motion controllers market is categorized into multi-axis controllers and single-axis controllers. Multi-axis Controllers dominates the motion controllers market owing to the emergence of IoT as well as increased adoption and demand for motion controllers.

Market Segmentation by Technology

Based on technology the motion controllers market is categorized into general motion controllers and computerized numerical control motion controllers. Among these, general motion controllers dominate the motion controllers market owing to it provides greater accuracy, performance, and efficiency in many production machine applications.

Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1449

Market Segmentation by Product

On the basis of product, the global motion controllers’ market is categorized into a plc-based motion controller, stand-alone motion controller and pc-based motion controller. PLC-based motion controllers are a flexible and robust control solution, adaptable to almost any application that in turn dominates the motion controllers’ market.

Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry

Based on the end-use industry the global motion controllers’ market is segmented into aerospace and defence, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, metal and mining, food and beverages, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and others. Advances in the field of electronics act as the main driver for the growth of motion controllers in the electronics industry.

Geographically, motion controllers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Asia-Pacific acquires the dominant share of the motion controller market. Robust foreign direct investment for robots, semiconductor, and electronics in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing the highest growth rate that is fuelling the motion control market. The increasing expansion of semiconductor and electronics industries, food and beverage industries, and automotive industry in Asia- Pacific region promotes the motion controller market in Asia- Pacific region.

Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-motion-controllers-market