Nanopharmaceuticals Market Data 2019 by companies: Merck, Pfizer, Novartis, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Sanofi

Nanopharmaceuticals are colloidal particles of 10

to 1,000 nanometers (1 micron) in size. They are widely used in drug delivery. Nanopharmaceuticals are diverse both in their shape and composition and often offer an advantage as compared to their “bulk” counterparts primarily because of size.

Top Companies are covering This Report:- Merck, Pfizer, Novartis, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene, Novavax, Stryker, Gilead Sciences, OSI Pharmaceuticals, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Samyang Biopharm, Mitsubishi Pharma, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Selecta Biosciences, Par Pharmaceutical, Cerulean Pharma, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Lummy

Report Description

USA is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 8756.7 million USD in 2015. At the same time, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy.

USA is the largest market of nanopharmaceuticals, which occupies 60.69 percent of global nanopharmaceuticals market share in 2014. It is followed by Europe, which has around 33.37 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and China.

The relatively-mature technology is NanoCrystalsTM, DissCubes® and Nanopure®. The carrier includes nanospheres, nanocapsules, solid lipid nanoparticles, microemulsion, nanoliposome, magnetic nanoparticles, polymeric micelles, dendrimers, and inorganic nanometer carrier.

Type Coverage: Liposomes, Polymeric Micelles, Solid Lipid Nanoparticles, Microemulsion and Nnanoemulsion, Nanosuspension

Application Coverage: Cancer and Tumor, Autoimmune Disorders, Inflammation, Others

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Nanopharmaceuticals Market Size

2.2 Nanopharmaceuticals Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Nanopharmaceuticals Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Nanopharmaceuticals Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Nanopharmaceuticals Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Nanopharmaceuticals Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Nanopharmaceuticals Sales by Product

4.2 Global Nanopharmaceuticals Revenue by Product

4.3 Nanopharmaceuticals Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Nanopharmaceuticals Breakdown Data by End User

Reasons to Buy

Current and future of Nanopharmaceuticals Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The segment that is expected to dominate the Nanopharmaceuticals Market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, Nanopharmaceuticals Market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Nanopharmaceuticals Market

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

