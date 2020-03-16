Network Diagnostic Tools Market – Future Growth, Industry Verticals, Segmentation & Forecast to 2026

The Latest Research Report “Network Diagnostic Tools Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Network diagnostic tools, platforms, or software are client/server applications that offer performance testing and network configuration for diagnostic functions. Network diagnostic software are often used to identify types of network problems such as duplex mismatch detection and bottleneck link detection. These tools and software also enable users to monitor and scan network activities, connectivity, and performance among other applications. Network diagnostic tools help to automate the process of network troubleshooting and reduces time required for manual diagnostics or troubleshooting. Additionally, these tools and software are used to diagnose network issues associated with network ports, paths, and interfaces. Apart from this, network diagnostic tools also provide effective and efficient identification of multiple issues such as misconfigured proxy, unplugged wires, Domain Name System (DNS) analysis, and IP addressing related errors. Several companies are offering network diagnostic tools specific to platforms/ operating systems (OS) such as Windows, Linux, and Mac OS in order to deliver enhanced network diagnostic services. Moreover, the market also consists of open source network diagnostic tools such as Ping Tool, SNMP Ping, Proxy Ping, and trace route. Similarly, OS providers also provide basic network diagnostic tools within the system. These tools are mainly adopted by enterprises of all sizes in order to handle network issues.

Increasing adoption of advance networking solutions across enterprises are primarily driving the demand for network diagnostic tools across the world. In addition, rising penetration of broadband networks and use of networking devices for enhanced performance of internet services is expected to contribute to the growth of the network diagnostic tools market. Moreover, enterprises across industries are investing in network infrastructure as well as implementing wireless networking solutions in order to reduce cost. This is likely to supplement the growth of the network diagnostic tools market in the near future. Apart from this, small and medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises are emphasizing on reducing network downtime as well as eliminating additional network infrastructure overheads. This is anticipated to provide revenue growth for the network diagnostic tools market. Moreover, quick response time offered by these tools is also driving enterprises to adopt network diagnostic tools. However, compatibility of these tools with hardware components is a major issue limiting the growth of the market. Additionally, security issues associated with these tools is one of the major barriers in large scale adoption of network diagnostic tools. However, enterprises across the world are migrating to IP network which is projected to offer prominent opportunities for the network diagnostic tools market in the near future.

The global network diagnostic tools market can be segmented by component, enterprise size, industry, and geography. By component, the network diagnostic tools market is classified into software and services. Among these segments, software is sub-segmented into system on premise, cloud-based, and hybrid. Services segment is further bifurcated into professional services and managed services. Based on enterprise size, the network diagnostic tools market is segmented into SME’s and large enterprises. By industry, the network diagnostic tools market is segmented into retail and e-commerce, healthcare, hospitality, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), transportation and logistics, IT and telecom, and others such as energy and utilities. On the basis of geography, the network diagnostic tools market is categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these geographies, Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to witness flourishing growth in the network diagnostic tools market during the forecast period. This is due to rising migration from traditional network to IP network across the regions, which is creating significant demand for network diagnostic tools.

Some of the major players in the network diagnostic tools market are AdRem Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., Corvil, ExtraHop Networks, Flowmon Networks, InfoVista SAS, Moxa, Inc., NetFort, NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Savvius, Inc., SevOne, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, ThousandEyes, Inc. and Zoho Corp.

