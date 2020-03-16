Next-generation Sequencing Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Forecast and Global Industry Analysis by 2025

Next-generation Sequencing Market Report 2017-2025 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Next-generation Sequencing industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Next-generation Sequencing Market Report contains in depth information major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. Next-generation Sequencing also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Description:

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a powerful, flexible, and indispensable biological tool that is used in several areas of biological study. NGS technologies help in generating genome-wide sequence data in a couple of days. These technologies are highly parallelized allowing to sequence thousands to millions of molecules at the same time. The main advantage of these platforms is determination of the sequenced data from amplified single DNA fragments, avoiding the need for cloning of DNA fragments.

NGS has large number of applications, enabling rapid technological advances across several fields in biological science. The technology has enabled researchers to gain significant knowledge in public health studies and epidemiology, to sequence viruses and bacteria and help detect causes that may contribute to virulence. Furthermore, in gene expression research, next generation sequencing of RNA replace microarray analysis, allowing researchers to see RNA expression sequence. This RNA sequencing can provide information on entire transcriptome in one analysis, irrespective of any previous knowledge of genetic sequence.

The global next generation sequencing market was valued at US$ 5.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Keyplayers :

Next-generation Sequencing Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Next-generation Sequencing sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMerieux S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Beijing Genomics Co. Ltd.

Next-generation Sequencing Market Dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide 2017-2025 Next-generation Sequencing Market is analyzed across major global regions. CMI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas:

Region Segmentation:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What will the market growth rate of Next-generation Sequencing market in 2025

2. What are the key factors driving the global Next-generation Sequencing market

3. Who are the key manufacturers in Next-generation Sequencing market space?

4. What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Next-generation Sequencing market?

5. What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Next-generation Sequencing market?

6. What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Next-generation Sequencing industry?

Further in the report, the Next-generation Sequencing market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analyzed for companies, types, and regions. In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Next-generation Sequencing industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise figures are also provided in this report.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2017-2025 Next-generation Sequencing Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2016

Base Year: 2016

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Year 2017 to 2025

