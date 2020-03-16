Online to Offline Commerce Market is expected to reach 242700 million USD at a growing CAGR of 15.3% between 2019-2024 | Top Major Market Players – Booking Holdings, Expedia, Uber, Didi Chuxing, Airbnb

Reportsintellect.com offers a latest published report on “Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains several pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The global Online to Offline Commerce market is valued at 119200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 242700 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2019 and 2024.

Top Companies are cover This Report:- Booking Holdings, Expedia, Uber, Didi Chuxing, Airbnb, Ctrip, Suning.com, Meituan Dianping, 58.com, Tuniu Corporation

Reports intellect Research Report categorizes the global Online to Offline Commerce Market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Online to Offline Commerce Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Report Description:-

O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline. This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.

Scope of the Report:

Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.

This report studies the Online to Offline Commerce market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online to Offline Commerce market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online to Offline Commerce.

Product Type Coverage:- Group-Buying Platform, Online Shopping Platform, Business Circle Platform

Product Application Coverage:- Travel & Tourism, Hotel Booking, Ridesharing, Restaurant, Others

Major Region Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

