Over the Top Services Market – Emerged Dominant with a Share of Nearly 48.5%

OTT services are delivered over internet service provider’s channel, however they have no involvement of any sort in planning or provisioning the service. As these services are directly offered to consumers ‘over the top’ of internet service provider’s network, they are called as over the top services. Smartphone penetration and affordable high speed mobile internet packages are the major drivers for the OTT service market.

The compatibility of the smart devices with these OTT services have made it possible to access them from anywhere and at any time. The report covers all the key developments and technologies that plays a significant role in OTT services market progress during that period. The study provides a complete perspective on the OTT services market’s growth during the forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn), across different geographies including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In response to the proliferation of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications, the demand for OTT services is poised to rise exponentially in the coming years. Likewise, affordable rates of high speed mobile internet has bolstered the adoption of OTT market at large.

North America led the OTT services market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2025. The primary drivers for the growth of OTT services market in North America region are the highest mobile internet penetration levels as compared to other regions with internet speed from 13.1 Mbps to 14 Mbps in the U.S.A and Canada.

Apart from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to experience significant growth in the OTT services market during the forecast period. TMR forecasts the Asia Pacific OTT services market to exhibit the highest CAGR of 16.1% between 2017 and 2025.

Based on end use, the global OTT services market can be bifurcated into personal and commercial segments. Among end-use verticals, the commercial segment emerged dominant in the OTT services market. Within the commercial segment, the ecommerce sector held the largest share of 32.1% in 2017.

Apart from ecommerce, the media and entertainment, IT, education, and healthcare held considerable share within the commercial segment. This trend is expected to continue prevailing in the coming years owing to the increasing application of OTT in media and entertainment, and ecommerce.