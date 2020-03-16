P2P PAYMENTS 2018 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

P2P Payments Market 2018

P2P Payments – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Description:

This report studies the global P2P Payments market, analyzes and researches the P2P Payments development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

PayPal Pte. Ltd.

Tencent.

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange.

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airtime transfer & Top-Ups

Money transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Market segment by Application, P2P Payments can be split into

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

Table of Contents:

Global P2P Payments Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of P2P Payments

1.1 P2P Payments Market Overview

1.1.1 P2P Payments Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global P2P Payments Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 P2P Payments Market by Type

1.3.1 Airtime transfer & Top-Ups

1.3.2 Money transfers & Payments

1.3.3 Merchandise & Coupons

1.3.4 Travel & Ticketing

1.4 P2P Payments Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail Payments

1.4.2 Travels & Hospitality Payments

1.4.3 Transportation & Logistics Payments

1.4.4 Energy & Utilities Payments

1.4.5 Others

2 Global P2P Payments Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 P2P Payments Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 PayPal Pte. Ltd.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Tencent.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Square, Inc.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Circle Internet Financial Limited

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 clearXchange.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 SnapCash

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Dwolla, Inc.

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 TransferWise Ltd.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 CurrencyFair LTD

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 One97 Communications Ltd.

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

Continued…..

