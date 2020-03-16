P2P PAYMENTS 2018 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “P2P Payments – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
This report studies the global P2P Payments market, analyzes and researches the P2P Payments development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
PayPal Pte. Ltd.
Tencent.
Square, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
clearXchange.
SnapCash
Dwolla, Inc.
TransferWise Ltd.
CurrencyFair LTD
One97 Communications Ltd.
Request for Sample [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3010329-global-p2p-payments-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airtime transfer & Top-Ups
Money transfers & Payments
Merchandise & Coupons
Travel & Ticketing
Market segment by Application, P2P Payments can be split into
Retail Payments
Travels & Hospitality Payments
Transportation & Logistics Payments
Energy & Utilities Payments
Others
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3010329-global-p2p-payments-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Contents:
Global P2P Payments Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of P2P Payments
1.1 P2P Payments Market Overview
1.1.1 P2P Payments Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global P2P Payments Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 P2P Payments Market by Type
1.3.1 Airtime transfer & Top-Ups
1.3.2 Money transfers & Payments
1.3.3 Merchandise & Coupons
1.3.4 Travel & Ticketing
1.4 P2P Payments Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Retail Payments
1.4.2 Travels & Hospitality Payments
1.4.3 Transportation & Logistics Payments
1.4.4 Energy & Utilities Payments
1.4.5 Others
2 Global P2P Payments Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 P2P Payments Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 PayPal Pte. Ltd.
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Tencent.
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Square, Inc.
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Circle Internet Financial Limited
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 clearXchange.
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 SnapCash
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Dwolla, Inc.
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 TransferWise Ltd.
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 CurrencyFair LTD
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 One97 Communications Ltd.
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 P2P Payments Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3010329-global-p2p-payments-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025