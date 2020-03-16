Pet Food Packaging Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

Summary:

Introduction

Global Pet Food Packaging Market

Pet food packaging is the packaging of pet animal food to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of animal feed. Pet food packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Majority of the pet food is primarily packaged in metal cans, multiwall bags, and pouches. Raw materials used in the manufacturing of pet food packaging include paper & paperboard, plastics and laminates, steel, and aluminum. Being cost effective, plastics are widely used in pet food packaging. Moreover, plastics offer high barrier properties and are durable as compared to other raw materials involved in the manufacturing of pet food packaging.

According to customer’s specific requirements of custom, pet food packaging basically was purchased directly. What is more, owing to different pet food packaging’s size, type, different uses, which lead producers and consumers do not go through trader. Therefore, there is hardly any trader or distributor for pet food packaging.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pet Food Packaging market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7930 million by 2024, from US$ 6100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pet Food Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pet Food Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pet Food Packaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Paper & Paperboard

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Dry Food

Wet Food

Chilled & Frozen Food

Pet Freats

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amcor Limited

Bemis

Constantia Flexibles

Ardagh group

Coveris

Sonoco Products Co

Mondi Group

HUHTAMAKI

Printpack

Winpak

ProAmpac

Berry Plastics Corporation

Bryce Corporation

Aptar Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pet Food Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pet Food Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Food Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Food Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pet Food Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pet Food Packaging Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Pet Food Packaging Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Pet Food Packaging Segment by Type

2.2.1 Paper & Paperboard

2.2.2 Flexible Plastic

2.2.3 Rigid Plastic

2.2.4 Metal

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Pet Food Packaging Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Pet Food Packaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Pet Food Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Pet Food Packaging Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Pet Food Packaging Segment by Application

2.4.1 Dry Food

2.4.2 Wet Food

2.4.3 Chilled & Frozen Food

2.4.4 Pet Freats

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Pet Food Packaging Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Pet Food Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Pet Food Packaging Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Pet Food Packaging Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Pet Food Packaging by Players

3.1 Global Pet Food Packaging Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Pet Food Packaging Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Pet Food Packaging Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Pet Food Packaging Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Pet Food Packaging Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Pet Food Packaging Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Pet Food Packaging Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Pet Food Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Pet Food Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Pet Food Packaging Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Pet Food Packaging by Regions

4.1 Pet Food Packaging by Regions

4.1.1 Global Pet Food Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Pet Food Packaging Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Pet Food Packaging Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Pet Food Packaging Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Pet Food Packaging Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Pet Food Packaging Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Pet Food Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Pet Food Packaging Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Pet Food Packaging Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Pet Food Packaging Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Pet Food Packaging Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Pet Food Packaging Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Pet Food Packaging Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Pet Food Packaging Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Pet Food Packaging Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Pet Food Packaging Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

….

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Pet Food Packaging

Table Product Specifications of Pet Food Packaging

Figure Pet Food Packaging Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Pet Food Packaging Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K Units)

Continued….

