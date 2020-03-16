Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Worth $5.77 Billion By 2024 – Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market. Pharmacy Automation has tremendous uses in pharmacies. Nowadays, they are widely been adopted in hospital pharmacies, clinical pharmacies and in retail pharmacy stores. The pharmacy automation enables pharmacies to package medication accurately & efficiently. At the same medication are incorporated with bar code verification as an extra measure of safety. Besides this, automated packaging removes hygiene issues which was earlier evident in physician’s clinics. They have to timely and accurately deliver the medications to the people as well as maintain the inventory levels of the medications.

“The global pharmacy automation systems market was sized near USD 3729.4 million in 2017 and expected to research at USD 5773.4 million by 2024. The global pharmacy automation systems market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.54% during 2018-2024.”

The increasing demand of pharmacy automation in hospital promotes the growth of pharmacy automation systems market. Pharmacy automation plays a vital role in the hospital pharmacies by reducing the medication errors, packaging the accurate dosage of medicines with bar code and managing the inventory levels so that pharmacies don’t fall short of medicines. However, less awareness related to pharmacy automation and less adoption due to high cost are some factors hindering the market growth. Going further, continually developing new solutions to aid pharmacies in increasing throughput is anticipated to create more opportunities in near future.

The Global Pharmacy Automation Market is Segmented based on Product, Application and End Users.

Market Segmented by Product Type

Based on product type, the pharmacy automation systems market is bifurcated into medication dispensing cabinets, packaging & labelling machines, iv pharmacy, robotic dispensing machines, carousel storage and tablet splitters. Automated medication dispensing cabinet is accounted to be the significant share owing to increase in use of these systems to track medicine usage in a controlled manner.

Market Segmented by Application

On the basis of application, the global pharmacy automation system market is segmented into drug dispensing & packaging, drug storage and inventory management. Dispensing and packaging segment holds maximum share. Dispensing and packaging applications helps in managing everyday dispensing volume and scale, which in turn, maximizes operational efficiency, and reduce dispensing cost.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, Europe is the second largest market for the pharmacy automation system. The growing ageing population, increasing number of chronic disease patients, and availability of less storage space are further augmenting the demand for pharmacy automation systems in North America during the forecast period. The growth in the North America is due to the high adoption rate of pharmacy automation systems to reduce medication errors, improve inventory management and cash flow, and increase medication adherence with unit-dose and multi-dose packaging. Asia pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of rising awareness and investment in healthcare infrastructure.

