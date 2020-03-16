Portable Video Wall Market by Type & Forecast during 2017-2027

The rise of advanced and digital technology has led to the increased adoption of portable video walls. The portable video wall is a large electronic display, driven by powerful processing and computing system. Besides, portable video walls are designed to display high definition digital content in indoor and outdoor. In today’s fast paced changing environment, technology plays a crucial role in marketing and communication. Portable video walls are creating a better display options for promotion, entertainment and communication. In recent years, technological advancements in portable video wall has gained favor in various industry verticals such as sports, retail, entertainment, education and others. In addition, increase adaptation in sports and entertainment and broadcast industry across the globe is resulting in the quantitative increase in demand of portable video walls.

A portable video wall is array of multiple computer monitors, video projectors, or television sets connected together contiguously or overlapped in order to form one large screen and each screen shows a part of the whole picture.

Portable Video Wall market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the portable video wall market include enhanced digital advertisement and a shift to larger screens in professional displays. In addition, Use of Portable Video Wall in various industry verticals shall drive the growth of Portable Video Wall market. Adaptation due to increased various international events (Olympics and fifa world cup) across the globe has led to growth of the Portable Video Wall across the globe.

However, the major challenge faced by the Portable Video Walls providers are high cost and discrepancy in demand-supply ratio for LCD panels, may hamper the growth of the portable display market across the globe.

Portable Video Wall market: Segmentation

Global Portable Video Wall Market can be segmented as:

Portable Video Wall market Segmentation on the basis of Product Type:

Global portable video wall market on the basis of product type segmented into LCD portable video wall and LED portable video wall. LCD video walls are the most widely adopted technology in the market. Liquid crystal displays (LCDs) are flat panel displays composed of a layer of liquid crystals aligned between two polarizing filters and light emitting diode (LED) displays are made by arranging hundreds of LEDs directly on the glass panel.

Portable Video Wall market Segmentation on the basis of Industry:

Portable Video Wall market can be segmented on the basis of industry, means areas where Portable Video Wall are used. By industry includes sports, retail, education, healthcare and others.

Portable Video Wall market: Competition Landscape

Portable Video Wall market: Key contracts

Key Contracts in Portable Video Wall market are as:

In March 2016, LG Display Co. Ltd., a South Korean multinational electronics company, unveiled the next generation display solutions for businesses in India. The company launched narrowest bezel video wall with 86” Ultra stretch display (58:9) and webOS based solutions.

Portable Video Wall market: Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Portable Video Wall Market Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Acer Inc., NEC, Panasonic Corporation, Barco, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Leyard Optoelectronic, ViewSonic, Planar Systems, Inc. and Philips

