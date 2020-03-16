Professional Printer Market Forecast By 2027 : FMI

Professional Printers have become commonplace in both homes and offices, and many professional photographer are adopting them as well. Film photography has started to become more popular among photography enthusiasts and photography professionals. Professional Printer market is one of the greatly increasing market because of growing adaptation of Professional Printers in office infrastructure Integration and adaptation in photopriniting industry. These factors have led to rapid proliferation of Professional Printer across the globe. Moreover, the Global digitalization of various industries will fuel the growth of the Professional Printer market.

Professional printers are high-quality printers with an array of advance printing features such as multi-sensor with built-in densitometer calibrates, color calibration management system, MicroPiezo AMC print head and others. In addition Professional Printer are used to print information or data from electronic mode to paper. Today’s Professional Printer are designed to offer 3D professional printing and high visualize printing services.

Professional Printer market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Professional Printer market include rise in demand from office infrastructure Integration and educational institutions. In addition, increased flexibility and responsiveness of Professional Printers will drive the growth of Professional Printer market. Rising digitalization of various industries has to lead growth of the Professional Printer across the globe.

Major challenges of Professional Printer market are increasing adaptation of ePaper, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Professional Printer Market.

Professional Printer market: Segmentation

Global Professional Printer Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of Technology:

Professional Printer market segmented on the basis of professional inkjet printers and professional laser printers. Due to portability, professional inkjet printer segment is more popular than professional laser printer segment.

Segmentation by Product type:

Further the Professional Printer market segmented on the basis of Product type. Product type segment includes professional desktop printer and professional commercial printers.

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Sales channel is a way of selling product or services to end users. Professional printer market on the basis of sales channel segmented as e-Commerce/Online, organized retail stores and unorganized retail stores.

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Contracts in Professional Printer market are as:

In August 2016, Honeywell International, a U.S. based commercial and consumer products manufacturer launched new Professional Printer “PM42” in order to provide heavy-duty printing.

In September 2016, HP Inc., an American technology company, announced to acquire Samsung’s printer business for $1.05 billion, with an objective to compete in the copy machine market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Professional Printer Market are Canon, HP Inc., Seiko Epson, Brother Industries, Kyocera, Lexmark, Fujitsu, Ricoh, Apple Inc., Honeywell International, Xerox, Lexmark, Printeron, Epson and Zebra Technologies

Regional Overview

North America and Asia Pacific (APAC) is holding the largest market share for Professional Printer market due to rise adaptation in various offices. Europe is fastest growing market for Professional Printer due increased flexibility and responsiveness of Professional Printers. Sturdy economic progress and rising digitalization of various industries are driving the Professional Printer market in MEA region. The Demand for Professional Printer market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.