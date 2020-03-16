Rising Consumer Concerns over BPA-based Products Expected to Drive Global BPA Free Cans Market Growth

Concern over the use of BPA-based products has increased significantly in the last few years. Many organizations have invested millions of dollars on the research activities to find out the serious health hazards of BPA-based products. Also, they are continuously engaged in creating public awareness to give up on BPA containing products such as metal cans. Hundreds of research papers depicting BPA as an endocrine disruptor, has been published since last decade. However, government in most of the countries still do not find BPA harmful and hence have not banned the use of BPA in food contact applications. But the decline in use of BPA-based products in most of the developed countries is primarily driven by consumer disinterest but not by government enactments. Also, consumer disinterest in BPA-based products led food processing companies to switch their packaging products or use BPA-free coatings in their metal can packaging format which has ultimately increased the demand for BPA-free metal cans. Government in some of the countries has banned the use of BPA in food contact packaging applications after realizing its harmful health effects. For eg.

In March 2010, Denmark announced temporary ban on BPA-based products such as baby bottles, sippy cups, and baby food containers for children aged up to three years.

Denmark was followed by other European Union member countries such as Belgium, Sweden, and France to enforce ban on BPA-based products for children aged 0-3 years.

BPA-free cans market represent high growth opportunities for the new entrants to capture significant market share and gain good brand image in a short span of time. However, the metal cans is a consolidated market with Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group, and Crown Holdings account for more than half of the market. These companies are not actively seeking to phase out BPA-based packaging products. They are engaged in lobbying activities to restrict the ban of BPA coatings used in can linings. So, new entrants could offer highly innovative alternative products to capture high market share from other players present in the market.

Food & beverages companies are actively looking for alternative solutions to BPA-based epoxy coatings. This is primarily driven by the escalating interest of the consumers to avoid BPA containing food products. As a result, companies are bound to switch their packaging solution or offer BPA-free cans for their products, otherwise consumer transition will create a negative impact on their overall brand value and net sales of the company.

Globally, on the basis of capacity, BPA Free Cans market is segmented into less than 250 ml, 250-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, above 1000 ml. By product type, global BPA Free Cans market is segmented into 2-Piece, 3-Piece, Monobloc. On the basis of material type, BPA Free Cans market is segmented into Plastic, Aluminum, and Steel. On the basis of application, the global BPA Free cans market is segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care & homecare. Food segment is further sub segmented into fresh fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, pet food, dairy products, tea & coffee, sauces, dressin, condiments & soups, ready-to-eat food and others. Beverage segment is further sub segmented into non- alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages. Non – Alcoholic beverages segment is further sub segmented into carbonated beverages, milk, juices and others.

By application, food segment is expected to dominate the market through the forecast period with an estimated market share of 79.5% in 2018 and is expected to reach 79.9%, during the forecast period. Food segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.0%, during the forecast period. Beverage segment is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 570.7 Mn, over the forecast period. Pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to register a value of US$ 29.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 39.0 Mn in 2026. Personal care & Homecare segment is expected to register CAGR of 2.6%, over the forecast period.

The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share in BPA Free Cans market on the backdrop of high consumption of ready to eat foods. North America is expected to trail in BPA Free Cans market as the region has highest per capita consumption of packaging. The MEA region is estimated to contribute small but rapidly growing market share in BPA Free Cans market. Growth in BPA free cans market in Latin America region is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Few of the key players in the global BPA Free Cans market include Crown Holdings, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Ball Corporation, Silgan Containers LLC, CCL Industries Inc., CAN-PACK Group, Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd., Kian Joo Group, CPMC Holdings Limited, HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, The Valspar Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., DowDupont Inc., Kangnam Jevisco Co., Ltd.