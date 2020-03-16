Sale of Tempeh to Increase with Rapidly Expanding Food Chain Services and Online Stores

Various diseases associated with meat have impacted the dietary and culinary preferences of population towards consuming meat products, especially those containing red meat. On the contrary, the demand for meat substitutes such as tempeh is increasing at a steady pace for the past few years. Tempeh is a soy-based fermented product which offers various health benefits and fills the diet gaps by providing essential elements that nourish human body.

Intake of meat substitutes including tempeh, tofu, seitan, etc. is largely observed among population who prefer a vegan diet as these products contain high amount of protein and calcium. To cater to this increasing demand, manufacturers are focusing on investing in research and development to expand their product portfolio by launching different types of meat substitutes with various flavors catering to different taste preferences.

According to the report by Persistence Market Research, the global meat substitutes market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the period of forecast, 2018-2026.

Key market players are focusing on entering new markets by means of collaborations and partnerships with a view to reinforce their product lines. Few of the key players profiled in this research study include Turtle Island Foods, Inc., Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Mighty Bean Tempeh Sunshine Coast, Totally Tempeh, Byron Bay Tempeh, Margaret River Tempeh, Organic Village Food, Gwen Tempeh, Tempeh Temple, Primasoy, SBC Tempeh Manufacturers, Lalibela Farm Tempeh, Alive & Healing Inc., Henry’s Tempeh, Rhapsody Natural Foods, TOFU Manufaktur Nagel GmbH, Impulse Tempeh, Schouten Europe B.V., Natural Oriental Fresh Foods BV and Tempea Natural Foods Ltd.

Frozen Meat Substitutes Gaining Steam

The concept of frozen food is growing at a steady pace, with awareness regarding various advantages of frozen food triggering their consumption on a large scale. In addition, nutritional value provided by frozen food is relatively higher than fresh food, as freezing of food items prevents the loss of essential proteins and vitamins during their transport or storage. Frozen tempeh is gaining significant traction in the global tempeh market, although fresh tempeh is still expected to hold a lion’s share of the market. Frozen tempeh is expected to witness revenue generation of over US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of the period of assessment with a high demand in the coming years.

Sale of Tempeh to Increase with Rapidly Expanding Food Chain Services and Online Stores

Manufacturers of tempeh are continuously striving to enhance their presence across the globe. Foodservice providers have a proven record of higher sales of meat substitutes such as tempeh across various countries and are a highly lucrative end use segment. In addition, with the emergence of E-commerce, online stores are gaining high traction with respect to any food produce. Online stores are another potential selling platform for tempeh and is projected to gain traction in the years to follow.

Soy-based Proteins to be the Most Preferred Source of Tempeh Production

Meat substitutes are high in proteins, typically soy proteins. Soy proteins is a highly preferred protein source owing to advantages such as fat loss, carb regulation and healthy diet. The soy segment is poised to generate sales of about US$ 5.5 Bn by 2026 end owing to established production methods, taste preferences of consumers and incorporation in a variety of recipes. Also, the global market for tempeh is also influenced by the increasing demand for mycoproteins are they are free of cholesterol and help in maintaining normal cholesterol levels. They are a rich lean protein source and highly preferred among the younger generation.

Higher Sale of Tempeh to be Observed in ASEAN Countries in the Coming Period

Considering that tempeh is native to Indonesia, the production and sales of tempeh in Indonesia and other ASEAN countries is expected to remain steady as compared to other regions in the globe. Majority of the population in ASEAN countries have been consuming tempeh for hundreds of years. The tempeh consumption in North America is expected to account for a significant increase, registering a robust CAGR of 7.0% over the assessment period.