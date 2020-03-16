Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 96 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A self-learning neuromorphic chip that aims to make machines think and learn more like humans.

North America region is dominating the global self-learning neuromorphic chip market with the largest market revenue. Owing to the presence of major market players, large market of image recognition and implementation of self-learning neuromorphic chip in numerous application such as wearables, consumer electronics, medical, aerospace and others is driving the market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to the growing crime rate and increasing infrastructure development.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

IBM (U.S.)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

HRL Laboratories (U.S.)

General Vision (U.S.)

Numenta (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Applied Brain Research Inc. (U.S.)

Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (U.S.)

Segment by Type

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Power and Energy

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Aerospace and Defense

Smartphones

Consumer Electronics

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

