Self-Service Portal Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2028

The trend of Do-it-Yourself (DIY) plays a vital role in the growth of the global self-service portal market. Self-service portal is a website that consists of self-help or self-service functions. Self-service portal enables customers to find information, request service, and register and resolve issues. Self-service portal is considered as an “electronic front door” for customers to obtain services. Self-service portal saves time, gives control to users when and where they want, and also provides 24/7 support.

Vendors integrate mobile and social platform compatibility with self-service portal which enables customers to quickly resolve technical issues and provides crowdsourcing proven solutions. Advanced self-service portal reduces the cost of level-1 ticket. Self-service portal makes it easier for users to ask questions, request service and find solutions. Self-service portal reduces IT friction and significantly reduces cost by crowdsourcing IT support and services. Self-service portal increases the business productivity by reducing the time of troubleshooting solutions. Self-service portal also boosts efficiency by enabling customers to install software and order hardware by one click.

The key features of self-service portal are automates software approvals, reduces software spending by reclaiming unused software, provides information of employees about usage and cost, automatically checks for license availability, works seamlessly with deployment systems, shows real business value, controls smart uninstall, customer self-service capability, case management, online ordering, document sharing, pricing and inventory detail, self-update of customer information, online catalogue, knowledge base and financial overview. Several developments in self-service portal, with reference to technology and recent developments and innovations are expected to drive the growth of the global self-service portal market during the forecast period.

Self-Service Portal Market: Drivers and Challenges

The continuous improvements in cloud technology along with the features such as smart support, reduced cost and time-efficient process are driving the growth of the global self-service portal market. With the increasing international businesses and trend of automated workflow is driving the global self-service portal market. Other factors such as increasing ICT spending, continuous improvement in cloud technology and increasing number of customer-facing businesses are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global self-service portal market.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of the global self-service portal market is insufficient data provided by customers while raising tickets. It becomes difficult for service providers to understand the issue. However, vendors are focused on to develop self-service portals with mandatory data fields to be filled by customers for better understanding.

Self-Service Portal Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Based on the Industry:

The self-service portal market is segmented based on the industry into Government, Manufacturing, Service, Financial, Internet & Telecom and others.

Segmentation Based on the Type of Deployment:

The self-service portal market is segmented based on the type of deployment into on-premise and SaaS.

Segmentation Based on the Size of Enterprises:

The self-service portal market is segmented based on the size of enterprises into small, medium and large enterprises.

Segmentation Based on the Business Model:

The self-service portal market is segmented based on the business model into B2B, B2C and others.

Self-Service Portal Market: Key Developments

In July 2018, Pareteum launched a cloud-based self-service portal with features such as messaging, data and voice services. This new self-service portal provides real-time control over transactions.

Self-Service Portal Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global self-service portal market are HappyFox Inc., MYOB Technology Ptv Ltd., Zendesk, Meemim Inc., Kayako, Freshworks Inc., Zoho Corp., BMC Software Inc., and Freshworks Inc., among others.

Self-Service Portal Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to have major shares in the global self-service portal market. The U.S. is expected to have a huge adoption of self-service portal due to the high concern about customer relationship and the availability of advanced IT infrastructure. SEA and Other APAC countries are expected to have high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period due to continuous developments in emerging countries such as India and China.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Self-Service Portal Market Segments

Market Dynamics Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017 Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028 Value Chain Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Regional analysis for Self-Service Portal Market includes development in the following regions:

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

India

ASEAN

Rest of SEA

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Others

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

