Solar PV Backsheets Market Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019 -2025

The global Solar PV Backsheets market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar PV Backsheets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar PV Backsheets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coveme

DUNMORE

Isovoltaic

Toppan

KREMPEL GmbH

Toray

Taiflex

Toyal

3M

SFC

Madico

Suzhou Sunshine New Materials Technology

Shanghai SCH Filmtec

FUJIFILM

ZTT

Targray

Hangzhou Hongfu Technologies

Honeywell

Jolywood

HANGZHOU FIRST PV MATERIAL

RenewSys

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Composite Type

Coating Type

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial Use

