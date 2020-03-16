Solar PV Backsheets Market Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019 -2025
The global Solar PV Backsheets market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Solar PV Backsheets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar PV Backsheets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Coveme
DUNMORE
Isovoltaic
Toppan
KREMPEL GmbH
Toray
Taiflex
Toyal
3M
SFC
Madico
Suzhou Sunshine New Materials Technology
Shanghai SCH Filmtec
FUJIFILM
ZTT
Targray
Hangzhou Hongfu Technologies
Honeywell
Jolywood
HANGZHOU FIRST PV MATERIAL
RenewSys
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Composite Type
Coating Type
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial Use
