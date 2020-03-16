Sorbitan Tristearate Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate by 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Sorbitan Tristearate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Sorbitan, an end product of the dehydration of sorbitol is an emulsifying agent. Sorbitan fatty esters are known as sorbitan esters that are highly safe to use as an ingredient in food and cosmetic products. It is used as a food additive in production process as emulsifier. Sorbitan is a generic name of anhydrides that are derived from sorbitol, is a crystalline hex hydric alcohol that occurs naturally from seaweed, algae and fruits. Sorbitan tristearate is a non-ionic surfactant. Sorbitan tristearate is variously used as an emulsifier, stabilizer, and dispersing agent in aerosol sprays and food. As a food additive, sorbitan tristearate has the E number E492. Sorbitan is made by esterification of sorbitol and commercial stearic acid that is derived from food fats and oil. Moreover, sorbitan tristearate is permitted as a food additive in dietetic foods, dietary food supplements, and sugar confectionery including chocolate, beverage whiteners, milk and cream analogues, and other food products.

Global Sorbitan Tristearate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for sorbitan tristearate in food and beverages industry due to increasing demand of emulsifiers is driving the growth of global sorbitan tristearate market. Demand for sorbitan tristearate is increasing in personal care industry as it works as an emulsifier and stabilizer in cosmetic products. Furthermore, the increasing applications of sorbitan tristearate in various end user industries due to extensive research and developments by companies is further fuelling the growth of global sorbitan tristearate market. Wide applications of sorbitan tristearate in bakery and confectionary is dominating the global sorbitan tristearate market with more than half of the market share in terms of volume as well as value.

In some of the cosmetics products uses of sorbitan tristearate has approved with some concentration limits, which is a limiting factor in the growth of global sorbitan tristearate market.

Global Sorbitan Tristearate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end uses, the global sorbitan tristearate market is segmented into:-

Food Bakery and confectionary products Meat products milk and cream analogues beverage whiteners emulsified sauces dietary food supplements edible ices

Personal care industry Skin care products Hair care products Makeup bases and foundations Powders Deodorants Other cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Global Sorbitan Tristearate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global sorbitan tristearate market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe is accounted as one of the largest market for sorbitan tristearate and other food emulsifiers owing to the flourishing food and beverages market in the region. Increasing penetration of bakery and confectionary products in Western Europe and other regions is expected to grow the global sorbitan tristearate market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Latin America are among the emerging clusters of the globe, which are anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period. However, the global sorbitan tristearate market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

Global Sorbitan Tristearate Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global sorbitan tristearate market are-

ERCA SPA

Coast Southwest, Inc.

Colonial Chemical, Inc.

Kawaken Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Burlington Chemical Company

Flowers Song Fine Chemical Co., Ltd

Fitz Chem Corporation

Kao Chemicals

ERCA Group

Dow chemical company

Estelle chemicals pvt., ltd.

Guangzhou Ruhana Food Additive Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Funchan Food Additive Co., Ltd.

Triveni chemicals

Jeevika Yugchem Private Limited

Croda India company pvt. Ltd.

