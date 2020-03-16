Speech Analytics Market Latest Trends, Technology Advancement and Global Research 2019 to 2023

The Speech Analytics Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Speech Analytics Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like VERINT SYSTEM INC., NICE LTD., AVAYA INC., MICRO FOCUS, GENESYS, CALLMINER INC., MATTERSIGHT CORPORATION and Other Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

The global speech analytics market was valued at USD 0.81 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 3.69 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 28.82%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to deployment type offered by major players, which involves on premise, and on demand. While the end-users considered in the scope of the report include Retail, Banking, Telecommunications, Travel & Hospitality, Utilities, Healthcare, Government, Entertainment & Media.

Speech solutions have the ability to convert call recordings to actionable data, and then translate the data into valuable insights effectively, across the enterprise. These solutions can handle a broad range of customer interactions. Speech analytics solutions are gaining immense importance in enterprises across the globe, since the conventional text-based analytics solutions are not effective enough to handle complex business issues in real time.

Speech analytical solutions have the ability to enable users to gain insights, to make key business decisions, by providing deeper and faster analysis of voice – data, with context and relevance, across multiple channels. Enterprises have implemented speech analytics through a combination of internally recorded data, social media, as well as external syndicated data, to create cutting-edge analytics solutions in order to gain a better understanding of their customer requirements. The original pioneers in speech analytics, such as Utopy, CallMiner, and Nexidia. CallMiner and Nexidia are still operating as standalone companies focused on this niche. While Utopy was acquired by Genesys, that brought speech analytics into a much broader contact center technology suite.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This report studies the Global market size of Speech Analytics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & Global and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Speech Analytics in these regions.

Speech Analytics Global Market Report from Market Insights Reports covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market.Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified.The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

Following are major Table of Content of Speech Analytics Industry:

Speech Analytics Market Sales Overview.

Speech Analytics Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Speech Analytics Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Speech Analytics Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Speech Analytics Market Analysis by Application.

Speech Analytics Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

