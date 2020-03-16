Surgical Robots for the Spine Market 2019-2024 Upcoming Technologies & Global Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Companies: Mazor Robotics, Medtech S.A, TINA VI Medical Technologies, Globus Medical

Reportsintellect.com offers a latest published report on “Global Surgical Robots for the Spine Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains several pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Spinal Surgical Robots has become well-known as highly-accurate and precise procedure that’s used to carry out spinal surgery with the aid of a mechanical guidance system.

Spinal Surgical Robots has become a highly-sought surgical procedure that can be used to treat a wide variety of spinal conditions, including spine tumors and spinal deformities.

This report focuses on the Surgical Robots for the Spine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

North America is the largest sales region for Spinal Surgical Robots which the sales number is about 97 units with the market share of 68% in 2017. Europe is the second largest sales region of Spinal Surgical Robots sales about 24 Unit.

The worldwide market for Surgical Robots for the Spine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 32.7% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 67 million US$ in 2019.

Product Type Coverage:- Separate System, Combining System

Product Application Coverage:- Disc Replacement, Spine Fusion

Major Region Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Surgical Robots for the Spine- Market Size

2.2 Surgical Robots for the Spine- Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Surgical Robots for the Spine- Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Surgical Robots for the Spine- Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Surgical Robots for the Spine- Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Surgical Robots for the Spine- Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Surgical Robots for the Spine- Sales by Product

4.2 Global Surgical Robots for the Spine- Revenue by Product

4.3 Surgical Robots for the Spine- Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Surgical Robots for the Spine- Breakdown Data by End User

