Talent Management Software (TMS) Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023

Global Talent Management Software (TMS) Market

The study of “Global Talent Management Software (TMS) Market” provides the market size information, In-Depth Analysis along with Competitive Insights and Segmentation.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Talent Management Software (TMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. Talent Management Software (TMS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

A talent management system (TMS) is an integrated software suite that addresses the “four pillars” of talent management: recruitment; performance management; learning and development; and compensation management.

Talent management has become an integral part of businesses today. The talent management comprises of various functionalities ranging from scouting, identifying, acquiring newer talents from the talent pools as well as management and retaining the existing of talent quotient in the companies.

The Talent Management Software (TMS) Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Professional Services

Training And Education

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT And Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Media And Entertainment

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cornerstone Ondemand

IBM

Lumesse

Oracle

Peoplefluent

Skillsoft

Saba

SAP Successfactors

Talentsoft

Halogen

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Talent Management Software (TMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Talent Management Software (TMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Talent Management Software (TMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Talent Management Software (TMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Talent Management Software (TMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Talent Management Software (TMS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Talent Management Software (TMS) by Players

3.1 Global Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Talent Management Software (TMS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Talent Management Software (TMS) by Regions

4.1 Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

