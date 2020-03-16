Technological Advancements| Optimizing Networks: Global Markets for Small Cells and Carrier Wi-Fi

Report Scope:

The study includes key trends and detailed geographic analyses regarding the small cell equipment market and its various segments. It also describes the global market size, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and revenue prospects for various segments and subsegments through 2023. The report classifies the global small cell and carrier Wi-Fi market into the equipment types: femtocell, picocell, microcell, metrocell, C-RAN small cell and carrier Wi-Fi. The report provides the market size for standalone equipment and Cloud RAN (C-RAN) small cell technology and carrier Wi-Fi.

The market is also segmented on the basis of operating environments in which small cells devices are deployed, including indoor and outdoor operating environments. Further, the small cell and carrier Wi-Fi market is segmented based on the various user types including enterprises; single offices and home offices (SOHOs), small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises. The study is primarily aimed at providing insights on the market trends and analyzing revenue generated through penetration of small cell and carrier Wi-Fi devices across regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). The report also analyzes the revenue generated by small cell and carrier Wi-Fi deployment in various locations or coverage areas; urban areas, rural areas, and residential areas. Additionally, it also analyzes its application in hospitality industry, and public safety.

This report also includes company profiles of key small cells and carrier Wi-Fi vendors (i.e., vendors holding maximum market share) and their competitive analysis. Some of the key small cell and carrier Wi-Fi vendors include CommScope, Ericsson, Huawei, ip.access Ltd., Samsung, NEC Corp., Nokia and ZTE Corp. Cisco has confirmed end-of-sale and end-of-life for its various small cell product line as, mentioned on its website, annual report and other publications. The companys entire in-house licensed-spectrum small-cell base station portfolio was scheduled to reach the end of its life in July 2017. Some of the other key small cell and carrier Wi-Fi manufacturers are Airspan, Argela, Arqiva, Baicells technology, Fujistsu, Fiberhome Networks, Parallel Systems, Zyxel and others.

However, the report also profiles some of the key MNOs such as AT&T, Vodafone, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile and others reselling other manufacturers small cells under their own brand name.

Report Includes:

– 39 data tables and 21 additional tables

– Comprehensive overview of the global markets for small cell and carrier Wi-Fi

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Identification of growth inhibiting drivers, restraints and other factors impacting the global small cell and carrier Wi-Fi market

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for small cell and carrier Wi-Fi by product type, user type, operating environment, location/coverage area and geographical region

– A brief study of applications of small cell and Wi-Fi technology at different type of locations on the basis of area size and user density

– Comparison of product offerings and market strategies of key players and stakeholders in the small cell and carrier Wi-Fi ecosystem

– Description of key mergers and acquisitions in the small cells and carrier Wi-Fi industry

– Company profiles of key small cell vendors, including Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson Inc., IP.Access Ltd., NEC Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corp.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

What Are Small Cells?

How Does a Small Cell Work?

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Current Market Scenario

Glossary of Key Terms and Technologies

Electromagnetic (EM) Waves

Equivalent Isotopically Radiated Power (EIRP)

Fading

Frequency and Wavelength

ISM Band

Patch Antennas

Polarization

Q-Factor

Radiation Pattern

Side Lobes

Smart Antenna

MIMO Antenna

Waveguides

Enabling Technologies for Small Cells and Carrier Wi-Fi Cellular Standards

GSM

4G/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

Mobile Broadband — Simultaneous Game Changer and Challenge for Network Designers

Market Drivers

Proliferation of Smartphones and Increasing Data Traffic

High Quality Wireless Service at Low Cost and Power

Increasing Deployments in Enterprises

Market Restraints

Single Mobile Phone and Network Lock-in

