Tissue Transplantation Products and Services : An Investor’s Guide to Understand Market Variation Globally

Chronic diseases often lead to catastrophic damage to vital organs. This damage is usually irreversible and leads to lifetime dependency on medicines. Under such severe conditions, transplants remain the mainstay for restoration of healthy life. Globally, there has been a surge in tissue transplant with advances in medical biotechnology. Tissue transplantation and services market has seen an increased demand especially from high income countries. Higher prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases and Alzheimer’s disease have post a threat of irreversible tissue damage to a large population globally. According to an article published in the Journal of Diabetes Care, in 2010, prevalence of diabetes related end stage renal disease escalated from 17,727 in 1990 to 48,215 in 2006 in the U.S. Large percentage of cancer patients need to undergo bone marrow transplant. Bone marrow and peripheral blood stem cell transplantation procedures are essential in restoration of stem cells that have been destroyed due to high doses of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. According to World Health Organization, globally, over 14 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer related deaths were recorded in 2012. Thus, a large target population base exists for companies in the global tissue transplantation products and services market.

Tissue Transplantation Products and Services Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Tissue Transplantation Products and Services sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Abbott, Biomet, CryoLife, Inc., Arthrex, Exactech, Inc., Celera, Folio Biosciences, Köhler Chemie, Bristol-Myers, LifeCell Corporation, Centacor and Novartis.

Tissue Transplantation Products and Services Market Dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide 2018-2026 Tissue Transplantation Products and Services Market is analyzed across major global regions. CMI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas:

Region Segmentation:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

