Top Players in the FIBC conductive bags market are FIPCO Filling & Packaging Materials Manufacturing CO., Gulf Plastic Industries Co. SOAG, GOLSAN BAFT COMPANY

FIBC Conductive Bags Market: Introduction

Total world market for FIBC bags stands approx. at 7.5 MMT. Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) bags are also called as Type C bags, which are also known as jumbo bags in market. These are industrial flexible containers, play a vital role in transporting hazardous chemicals, granules, powders etc. which are prone to electrostatic discharge hazardous events. The fast loading and unloading of the explosive or flammable chemicals, granules and powders may induce static charge on their surfaces, which in turn can cause sparks or hazardous events. FIBC bags are made up of polypropylene (PP). Elongating supply chains and increasing industrial activities creating more demand for FIBC conductive bags, which are lightweight and cost efficient. China, Turkey and India are the highest producers and exporters of FIBC conductive bags. Buy consumption Americas, China, Europe stands at the top places.

FIBC Conductive Bags: Market Dynamics

FIBC conductive bags are extensively used in industrial material handling or transportation which occurs in bulk quantities. These bags are nothing but a conductive jumbo bags, used in industries where the surroundings may likely contain explosive material, which might be ignited due to presence of ESD. Growing safety awareness, government regulations are driving the FIBC conductive bags market. These bags are interwoven with conductive threads (grounded) and non-conductive PP threads. The sewing is done in grid pattern. A grounding point is built on the body of the bag to safely discharge the accumulated static charges to the ground. Growing agriculture activities, which demand higher utilization of fertilizers, growing infrastructure development and mining activities influencing the growth of FIBC conductive bags market. Space optimization can be achieved in industrial material handling and inventory storage in warehouses using these flexible bags. FIBC conductive bags are used in food & beverages, cement, sugar, agro products, PTA chips, etc. Each FIBC can carry up to 1000 times its own weight, 75% of each FIBC has integral lifting loops, eliminating the need for pallets. Excellent printability, efficient use of space with specific designs, simple to use and cost effective. Very strong yet flexible, low per mt packaging cost, variety of dimensions available, variety of filling, discharging and lifting facilities, can be used for hazardous chemicals as specified in the UN Chapter 6.5. Recommendations are the factors making FIBC conductive bags market to grow at a healthy CAGR.

FIBC Conductive Bags: Market Segmentation

The global FIBC conductive bags market is segmented on the basis of grade, product type and end-use. On the basis of end-use, the global FIBC conductive bags market is segmented into food & beverages, agricultural products, Chemicals, building & construction, industrial and others. On the basis of product type, the global FIBC conductive bags market is segmented into Type B, Type C, and Type D FIBC conductive bags. On the basis of grade, the global FIBC conductive bags market is segmented into food grade and others. On the basis of packaging design the market is segmented into woven and non-woven.

FIBC Conductive Bags Market: Regional outlook

FIBC conductive bags market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. FIBC Conductive Bags market in APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market due to high demand and preference towards flexible packaging.

FIBC Conductive Bags Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global FIBC conductive bags market are FIPCO Filling & Packaging Materials Manufacturing CO., Gulf Plastic Industries Co. SOAG, GOLSAN BAFT COMPANY, Greif – Division Flexible Products and Services, LASHEEN PLASTIC INDUSTRIES S.A.E, Chuangda Plastic Industry Co., Limited, Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Polychroic Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd., Boxon GmbH, Carbognani S.r.l., Cesur Ambalaj San. Ve Tic. A.S., CLIMESA, CONTERRA S.A., Emmbi Polyarns Limited, Daphne Europe GmbH, EURO-PAK 2000 S.A, GPK PRODUCTS and others.

