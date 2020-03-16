Tubular Membranes Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type | 2026

Tubular membranes are located inside tubes made from a special kind of material meant for supporting them as they are not self-supported. The bond between the membrane and the supporting tube is generally weak and results in an inside-out flow through the membrane. Tubular membranes are an effective way of removing contaminants from water and are thus widely used in wastewater treatment and to maintain a zero liquid discharge across a wide range of industries. Tubular membranes have a low packing density. This is the reason behind higher prices per module of tubular membranes.

Tubular Membranes Market: Overview

Based on application, the tubular membranes market can be segmented into membrane bioreactor, reverse osmosis, nano filtration, micro filtratiton, and others. Reverse osmosis is a prominent segment of the tubular membranes market. It is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period on account of growing scope in zero-liquid discharge systems. In terms of end-use industry, the tubular membranes market can be categorized into energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, textiles, and leather. Energy & power is a significant segment of the tubular membranes market. The textiles and leather segments are anticipated to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The textile and leather industries require tubular membranes for treating water containing pigments, dyes, chemicals, etc..

Tubular Membranes Market: Market Trends & Developments

Tubular membranes are widely used across industries, mainly in zero-discharge systems, to address concerns of pollution caused by the release of waste water from industries into water bodies. The high cost of tubular membrane modules is projected to restrain the tubular membranes market during the forecast period. The focus on using thermal methods of water treatment competes with tubular membranes. Better mechanical properties need to be developed in tubular membranes in order to achieve a longer service life for the membranes.

Tubular Membranes Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the tubular membranes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a dominant region of the tubular membranes market. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a moderate to fast pace during the forecast period. Europe is another significant region of the tubular membranes market. The market in the region is estimated to expand at a slow pace over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to be a rapidly expanding region of the tubular membranes during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization and expansion in the manufacturing industry in the region that fuel the need for water treatment. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is relatively small and is expected to expand at a moderate pace over the forecast period.

Tubular Membranes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the tubular membranes market are Porex Corporation (U.S.), Berghof Membranes (Netherlands), Microdyn-Nadir (Germany), Pentair plc (U.S.), PCI Membranes (U.K.), Dynatec Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore), and Spintek Filtration Inc. (U.S.).