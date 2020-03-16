Urinary Incontinence Market Therapeutic Survey and Precise Outlook 2019 to 2025

The Global Urinary Incontinence Market has been evaluated as steadily growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Urinary Incontinency is a side effect of a number of diseases such as Polyuria (excessive urine production) as in diabetes, enlarged prostate, prostate cancer, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury etc.

Urinary Incontinency is also caused by drugs or radiation used to treat cancer and prostatectomy. About two third of patients have reported urinary incontinence as the side effect of which almost half never recover and even suffer from more than one type of urinary incontinence. Other finding also point to the devastating psychological effects of urinary incontinence with almost two fifth of patients reported the condition to be actually worse than their anticipation and expectation.

The Global Urinary Incontinence Market which is growing at a CAGR of ~ 4% to 5%.

Top Leading Companies are: Kimberly-Clark,SCA,Unicharm,Procter & Gamble,First Quality Enterprises,Domtar,Medline,3M,Covidien,B Braun,Cotton Incorporated,Tranquility,Hengan Group,Coco,Fuburg

Urinary Incontinence Market, by Types:

Urine Absorbents

Urine Accepted Products/ Incontinence Bags

Others

Urinary Incontinence Market, by Applications:

Hospital

Homecare

Nursing Homes

Others

