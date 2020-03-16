Virtual Training Market: key Emerging Trends and their Impact on Present and Future Development.

According to this study, over the next five years the Virtual Training market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 96300 million by 2024, from US$ 36400 million in 2019.

Virtual training is a simulated virtual environment which is created to assess the capabilities of trainees to select the right resource. The virtual training simulation is of two kinds, namely instructor-led training and non-instructor-supported training. Simulation, by definition is a process of imitation of an operation of a real world system or a process.

Growing awareness virtual training and simulation has positively driven the market growth. Fields such as civil aviation, military, e-learning, serious gaming, simulation-based gaming, entertainment, digital manufacturing, and healthcare use the technology widely, due to it’s the advantages such as ease handling & understanding, offers virtual environment as close as real one, and efficiency of training.

Virtual training is a training method in which a simulated virtual environment is used. In this environment an instructor is able to explain, show or test certain abilities that can contribute to the learning process. It is used in wide area of applications, including in flight simulation, simulation-based gaming, serious games, healthcare training, energy, transportation training, e-learning, military & navy, digital manufacturing, and others. The most proportion of Virtual Training is used for entertainment, and the revenue proportion is about 35.5% in 2016.

The report has the following key findings:

The Virtual Training Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: L-3 Link Simulation & Training, CAE, Boeing, Thales, FlightSafety, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Raytheon, Cubic, Rheinmetall Defence, ANSYS, Saab, Elbit Systems, Rockwell Collins.

Geographical Regions of Virtual Training Market: United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America. Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Virtual Training Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Virtual Training Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Virtual Training Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Virtual Training Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware

2.2.2 Software

2.3 Virtual Training Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Virtual Training Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Virtual Training Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Virtual Training Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Virtual Training Segment by Application

2.4.1 Military

2.4.2 Civil Aviation

2.4.3 Medical

2.4.4 Entertainment

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Virtual Training Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Virtual Training Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Virtual Training Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Virtual Training Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Virtual Training by Players

Continued.

